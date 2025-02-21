The Road to embedded world: Apacer’s CoreSnapshot Technology Revolutionizes Data Backup & Recovery for Enterprises

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Apacer Apacer will showcase its innovative industrial storage solutions at Embedded World 2025 in Hall 1, Booth 310, featuring optimized computing, energy efficiency, and sustainable technology. Be sure to attend Dr. Gibson Chen’s talk, "Advanced Storage for Industry Transformation," on Tuesday, March 11, at 10:30 AM in Hall 3, where he will share insights into the future of industrial storage technology.

The new models in Apacer’s Enterprise SSD PCIe series, available in Gen5 E3S and 2.5” form factors with up to 30 TB capacity, provide exceptional performance, reliability, and low latency for edge servers and data centers.

With a customized, low-power PCIe Gen4 SSD, Apacer eliminates the heat concerns associated with high-speed PCIe SSDs. Its minimal power consumption enables fanless systems while ensuring smooth write operations.

Apacer is also exhibiting the first completely lead-free SSD and the CET (Commercial Extended Temperature) SSD series. With a temperature range of -25 °C to 85 °C, it offers an optimal balance of cost and performance for many applications.

The DDR5 6400 CUDIMM, CSODIMM, and LPDDR5X CAMM2, based on the new JEDEC SODIMM standard, ensure flawless performance for real-time data analysis, big data processing, and high-load computing, positioning them as the ideal solution for high-performance computing (HPC) and AI applications. As with all Apacer DDR5 memory solutions, they feature a fully lead-free resistor design in compliance with the EU RoHS.

CorePower technology bridges the power supply in the event of a power outage, safeguarding uninterrupted data transfer without data loss. Apacer’s CorePower product portfolio now features the SLC-liteX, supporting up to 100,000 P/E cycles.

Apacer has enhanced its CoreSnapshot backup and recovery suite by integrating CoreRescue technology. CoreRescue automatically carries out the recovery process, ensuring the system returns to normal operation swiftly. Customers can select from four main recovery solutions, CoreRescue Button, CoreRescue USR (USB Self Recovery), CoreRescue OOB, and CoreRescue ASR (Auto Self Recovery).

The CoreSnapshot 3 backup and recovery technology supports multi-backup functionality for systems that need to run seamlessly and without fail. It allows users to back up and recover their data repeatedly, without reinstalling. Apacer will feature SATA III SSDs in different form factors that come equipped with CoreSnapshot 3 technology.

embedded world Exhibitor Forum:

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 11, 2025, 10:30–11:00 AM

Location: Exhibitor's Forum Hall 3

Lecture Topic: Advanced Storage for Industry Transformation

Speaker Name: Dr. Gibson Chen, President of Apacer Technology Inc.

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en.

For more information, apacer.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature. More from Chad