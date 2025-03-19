NVIDIA GTC 2025: Best-in-Show Winners

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Story

All entries are judged using a 15-point rubric, that assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Judging is managed by the ECD Content Team.

Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals

VECOW CO., LTD.: NAC-1000 Rugged AI Computing System

Vecow NAC-1000 is a rugged high-performance edge AI computing system designed for robotics and autonomous applications. Powered by NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ based on the NVIDIA Nova Orin™ platform, fully supports NVIDIA Isaac™ Perceptor Software Stack on NVIDIA Isaac™ ROS, built-in 6-axis IMU, Altimeter, and Magnetometer, NAC-1000 delivers NVIDIA® CUDA®-accelerated computing packages and AI models for robotics applications. Supporting 8 GMSL cameras, 4 M12 GigE PoE+, CAN Bus, 1000 Base-T1, fanless -25°C to 75°C operation, 9V-50V DC power input, and software ignition control, NAC-1000 makes a fully integrated ready-to-deploy solution possible for industrial AI and autonomous machine applications.

AI & Machine Learning

Connect Tech: Inference Server, Powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™

Connect Tech’s Inference Server is powered by up to 12 NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ or 24 Jetson Orin™ NX modules connected by a Gigabit Ethernet. It is designed to accelerate Al workloads across diverse industries, offering innovative solutions for real-world challenges. The server measures at a standard 2U rackmount height (3.5-inch / 88.9mm), and 25-inch (635mm) depth, weighing 53 lbs (25 kg). It is ideal for data centers, reducing rack-switching requirements and allowing for mass scalability. It is well-suited for field deployments requiring real-time high-computing and data modeling, including mining, education, smart city, and manufacturing facilities.