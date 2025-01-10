Satellite Connectivity for Vehicles: RN941Y Module Brings Reliable Communication to Remote Areas

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Rolling Wireless

Rolling Wireless launched its first automotive-grade 5G Release 17 and NB-NTN Network Access Device (NAD). The RN941Y module delivers innovative connectivity to the next generation of vehicles in areas where terrestrial networks are unavailable. The 3GPP ecosystem’s full adoption of NTN enables devices, such as vehicles, to connect directly to satellites, delivering reliable connectivity in regions without normal access.

The RN941Y module features NB-NTN satellite communication capabilities, supporting various bands to provide roadside or medical assistance, fleet tracking, and messaging in underserved regions. The RN941Y integrates memory with higher density and better performances for boot and reliability, in accordance with the latest automotive requirements.

With support for 4x4 downlink MIMO, 2x2 uplink MIMO, and 200MHz of downlink spectrum, the module provides 5G sub-6 band compatibility in NSA and SA modes and global fallback to LTE, WCDMA, and 2G networks.

Utilizing a quad-core ARM Cortex A55 processor, the RN941Y module enables automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to build advanced Linux-based connectivity solutions for a variety of applications.

Rolling Wireless is showcasing its latest connectivity solutions at CES in Las Vegas from January 7th to 11th.

For more information, visit rollingwireless.com/en/solutions/5g-solutions/rn941Y.