Darveen’s RTC-I116 Enhances Inventory and Equipment Tracking

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit Darveen Darveen introduced its RTC-I116 to aid in the monitoring of inventory and assisting maintenance teams in predicting equipment issues for complete up-time ability. It meets IP66 and MIL-STD-810H standards for drop, shock, and water resistance. Operating temperatures range from -20°C to 60°C. Viewing is abetted with a 11.6-inch FHD (1920 × 1080) widescreen display ensuring visual display of critical data with precision and efficiency.

The solution leverages Intel Core i7-1255U/i5-1235U processors and supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G/4G, and GPS enabling consistent data transmission and real-time communication. It is ideal for navigation, product identification, logistics tracking, equipment monitoring, and maintenance for streamlining warehouse and manufacturing workflows.

The RTC-I116 is equipped with a 58.5Wh dual hot-swappable battery, for battery replacement while the device remains powered. It delivers up to eight I/O ports, for seamless integration with various devices for real-time monitoring and diagnostics.

Highlighted is a built-in 2D barcode scanner and a modular expansion slot supporting an optional UHF RFID reader for improved material tracking and inventory management for smart warehouse and production industries. The RTC-I116 delivers a range of optional accessories to enhance adaptability for various field applications, including an office dock, 2-bay battery charger, hand strap, shoulder strap, and stylus.



For more information, visit darveen.com.