Embedded Computing Design

Darveen’s RTC-I116 Enhances Inventory and Equipment Tracking

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 31, 2025

News

Image Credit Darveen

Darveen introduced its RTC-I116 to aid in the monitoring of inventory and assisting maintenance teams in predicting equipment issues for complete up-time ability. It meets IP66 and MIL-STD-810H standards for drop, shock, and water resistance. Operating temperatures range from -20°C to 60°C. Viewing is abetted with a 11.6-inch FHD (1920 × 1080) widescreen display ensuring visual display of critical data with precision and efficiency.

The solution leverages Intel Core i7-1255U/i5-1235U processors and supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G/4G, and GPS enabling consistent data transmission and real-time communication. It is ideal for navigation, product identification, logistics tracking, equipment monitoring, and maintenance for streamlining warehouse and manufacturing workflows.

The RTC-I116 is equipped with a 58.5Wh dual hot-swappable battery, for battery replacement while the device remains powered. It delivers up to eight I/O ports, for seamless integration with various devices for real-time monitoring and diagnostics.

Highlighted is a built-in 2D barcode scanner and a modular expansion slot supporting an optional UHF RFID reader for improved material tracking and inventory management for smart warehouse and production industries. The RTC-I116 delivers a range of optional accessories to enhance adaptability for various field applications, including an office dock, 2-bay battery charger, hand strap, shoulder strap, and stylus.

For more information, visit darveen.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
Scaling Vision AI: Transforming Cameras Into Purpose-Specific AIoT Sensors

March 31, 2025

MORE
Automotive
The Future of In-Vehicle Infotainment with Emerging Technologies

March 31, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: Yes, You Can Do This With Bluetooth | Blecon

March 26, 2025

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: SYSGO
SYSGO Enhances Functional Safety and Performance with Intel's 13th Gen Core Processors

March 18, 2025

MORE