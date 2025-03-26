Embedded Computing Design

Lantronix and Teledyne FLIR Deliver Cutting-Edge AI Vision with Advanced Image Processing

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

March 26, 2025

News

Lantronix Inc. is now integrating its Open-Q System-on-Module (SoM) solutions, including hardware and software, with Teledyne FLIR’s thermal infrared (IR) camera modules and Prism embedded software. It is ideal for AI-enabled camera applications in autonomous navigation, drones, surveillance, and robotics.

 

The Open-Q SoMs utilize the Qualcomm Dragonwing QRB5165 and QCS8250 to deliver enhanced processing capabilities for AI-driven situational awareness, advanced computational imaging, and real-time decision-making. The SoMs enable engineers when creating a high-performance, size, weight, and power-optimized (SWaP) AI camera solutions for next -generation performance.

“Our collaboration with Lantronix adds flexibility for integrators developing thermal-enabled AI-based platforms,” said Michael Walters, Vice President of Product Management at Teledyne FLIR OEM. “Our SWaP-optimized IR camera modules and ultra-low embedded software processing power simplify thermal management and extend battery life for autonomy applications.”

The combination of Teledyne FLIR Prism with the Qualcomm Dragonwing QRB5165 and QCS8250 platforms deliver advanced thermal image signal processing (ISP) and AI capabilities to edge devices. Highlights include:

  • Prism ISP: Super resolution, turbulence mitigation, atmospheric obscurant correction, de-noising, image fusion, electronic stabilization, and local contrast enhancement
  • Prism AI: Real-time object detection, motion target indication, and high-speed target tracking at video frame rates

Lantronix’s Open-Q SoMs fully support Teledyne FLIR Hadron dual visible-thermal and Boson thermal camera modules, allowing for simultaneous color and infrared video capture across multiple MIPI-CSI camera interfaces. Highlights include:

  • Hadron Camera: Integrated with the Lantronix Open-Q 8250 SoM, centered on the Dragonwing QCS8250 processor running Android
  • Boson Camera: Integrated with the Lantronix ultra-compact Open-Q 5165 SoM, powered by the Dragonwing QRB5165 platform on Linux

Lantronix’s Open-Q 5165 is an ultra-compact (50mm x 29mm), production-ready, pre-certified SoM based on the powerful Dragonwing QRB5165 platform. Highlights include:

  • Qualcomm Spectra ISP, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and Qualcomm Hexagon DSP
  • 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, with twice the performance of the previous generation, with up to 15 trillion operations per second
  • Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, advanced camera features and many high-speed interfaces

“With Lantronix’s Open-Q SoMs, developers can confidently build AI-powered solutions knowing they are backed by industry-leading embedded compute technologies that deliver longevity, reliability and continuous innovation,” said Mathi Gurusamy, Chief Strategy Officer at Lantronix. “By integrating with Teledyne FLIR’s advanced thermal camera modules, Lantronix provides a turnkey embedded AI solution that maximizes performance while simplifying development and deployment.”

For more information, visit lantronix.com.

