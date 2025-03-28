Tria Unlocks AI and IoT Potential with Qualcomm-Powered SMARC Modules

As edge computing continues to transform with AI in the forefront, having a powerful and energy-efficient module is essential for next-generation applications. Tria's MSC SM2S-QCS6490 SMARC 2.1.1 and MSC SM2S-QCS5430 SMARC 2.1.1 modules are built with Qualcomm technology, delivering high-performance processing, AI acceleration, and extensive connectivity options. Whether for IoT, AI-driven automation, or real-time data processing, these modules are designed to handle the most demanding workloads efficiently.

The MSC SM2S-QCS6490 SMARC 2.1.1 module integrates the Qualcomm Kryo 670 CPU containing up to eight cores including four Arm Cortex-A78 cores, four Arm Cortex-A55 cores, Qualcomm Adreno 643 GPU, Qualcomm Adreno 633 VPU, and the latest Qualcomm Hexagon processor. The GPU supports video encode/ decode at up to 4K30/4K60, various display connectivity (LVDS, MIPI-DSI, eDP/DP), and delivers powerful edge AI performance up to 12 TOPS.

The MSC SM2S-QCS5430 SMARC 2.1.1 module integrates the Qualcomm QCS5430 processor, and the Qualcomm Kryo 670 CPU maximizing up to six cores and includes two Arm Cortex-A78 cores, four Arm Cortex-A55 cores, Qualcomm Adreno 642L GPU, Qualcomm Adreno 633 VPU, and the Qualcomm Hexagon processor. The GPU supports video encode/ decode at up to 4K30/4K30 and connectivity for displays such as LVDS, MIPI-DSI, eDP/DP. The solution performs up to 3.5 TOPS at low power and camera support such as four MIPI-CSI inputs.

The modules support SMARC baseboards. Tria provides a development platform and a starter kit with support for Linux available as well as Android if requested. Both are ideal for industrial and commercial IoT applications including ruggedized handhelds and tablets, kiosks, industrial scanners, dash cameras, point-of-sale systems, and human machine interface systems.

For more information, visit tria-technologies.com.