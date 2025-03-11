MediaTek Unveils Genio 720 and Genio 520 IoT Platforms for Generative AI Applications

NUREMBERG, Germany – March 11, 2025 – MediaTek introduced the high-performance Genio 720 and Genio 520 edge-AI IoT platforms today at embedded world. These new additions to the Genio series support the latest generative AI models, human machine interface (HMI), multimedia, and connectivity features for smart home, retail, industrial, and commercial IoT devices.

The Genio 720 and Genio 520 are designed to deliver suitable edge performance, enabling up to 10 TOPS with a built-in MediaTek 8th -generation Neural Processing Unit (NPU) offering full hardware acceleration for transformer and convolutional neural network (CNN) models. Additionally, Genio 720 and Genio 520 offer enhanced memory performance with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory to support data-intensive edge-optimized large language models (LLMs) such as Llama, Gemini, Phi and DeepSeek, and accelerate generative AI tasks.

“The Genio 720 and Genio 520 will unleash a new era of IoT innovation with powerful yet efficient generative AI capabilities on-device, offering a seamless user experience that also ensures data privacy,” said CK Wang, General Manager of the IoT Business Group at MediaTek. “With our partnership with Nvidia to integrate the TAO Toolkit for Edge AI applications, developers can scale their designs across different products and form factors, from smart retail displays to sophisticated industrial HMI applications.”

Built on a 6nm process node, Genio 720 and Genio 520 integrate an octa-core CPU with two Arm Cortex-A78 processors and six Cortex-A55 processors to optimize performance and power efficiency. These IoT platforms are optimized for low-power usage, making them suitable for mobile devices requiring fanless enclosures and battery-powered operation.

With advanced multimedia features, Genio 720 and Genio 520 are ideal for commercial displays, smart retail devices, HMI applications, and other multi-window or interactive applications. The unified hardware and software design of these IoT platforms makes it ideal for developers to write once, run everywhere, while also offering the opportunity for customization.

Genio 720/520 also supports OSM (Open Standard Module) with reference designs that support power and signal integrity, to shorten users’ development cycle in OSM. MediaTek partners plan to launch OSM solutions based on Genio 720/520 in the second half of the year.

Additional features of Genio 720 and Genio 520 include:

Support for one 4K/5K ultrawide display, or dual 2.5K displays

Power-efficient 4K H.264/H. 265 video decoding and encoding • Up to dual ISP 16+16/32MP@30fps.

Support up to 6xFHD30 camera with MIPI virtual channels

Pre-integrated MediaTek Wi-Fi 6/6E solutions

Support Wi-Fi 7 and 5G RedCap via external modules

Android, Yocto Linux, and Ubuntu OS options

Flexible set of high-speed I/O interfaces for system level expansion

Rich set of display interfaces for applications that require multiple screens

Commercial & Industrial Temperature Range The Genio 720 and Genio 520 platforms will be sampling to customers starting in Q2 2025.

For more information, visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/iot/genio-iot

MediaTek will be showcasing its Genio portfolio at Embedded World, taking place Nuremberg, Germany from March 11-13, 2025 in Hall 3 at Booth 3-539.