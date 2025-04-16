Embedded Executive: You Can Have Lots of Power or Performance, But Not Both | Micron

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

If system developers had unlimited power for their designs, they’d likely find a way to take advantage of it. And the same goes for performance. However, neither of those features is available in infinite quantities. And in just about every case, one becomes a tradeoff for the other.

So, how do you manage that tradeoff, and when you do, what other factors come into play?

To better handle this topic, I spoke to Praveen Vaidyanathan, the Vice President and General Manager of Micron Technology’s Data Center Business Unit, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.