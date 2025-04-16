Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: You Can Have Lots of Power or Performance, But Not Both | Micron

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

April 16, 2025

If system developers had unlimited power for their designs, they’d likely find a way to take advantage of it. And the same goes for performance. However, neither of those features is available in infinite quantities. And in just about every case, one becomes a tradeoff for the other. 

So, how do you manage that tradeoff, and when you do, what other factors come into play? 

To better handle this topic, I spoke to Praveen Vaidyanathan, the Vice President and General Manager of Micron Technology’s Data Center Business Unit, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Richard Nass' key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM's ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM's Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

