The Road to embedded world: 4tlas to Present its Fuze Collection

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

February 10, 2025

Blog

Image Credit: 4tlas

4tlas will present its Fuze collection of purpose-built tools during embedded world 2025. The tools integrate into existing workflows delivering automation, speed, and order. By automating builds, traceability, and HiL testing workflows, Fuze reduces ineffectiveness, enabling a strong focus on building next generation devices. The Fuze collection consists of Fuze Build, Fuze Deliver, and Fuze Test.

Fuze Build:

  • Take control of your build processes with automation and traceability that eliminates versioning confusion and inefficiencies.

Fuze Deliver:

  • Track every software, documentation, and digital asset delivery with end-to-end traceability and ensure that the right version reaches the right place.

Fuze Test:

  • Automate Hardware-in-the-Loop (HiL) testing and optimize test workflows for continuous embedded validation.

Benefits:

  • Reduce manual effort & human errors
  • Boost product quality & reliability
  • Improve collaboration & visibility
  • Ensure secure & compliant software tracking
  • Accelerate time-to-market

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en

For more information, visit 4tlas.io.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

