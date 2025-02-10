The Road to embedded world: 4tlas to Present its Fuze Collection
February 10, 2025
Blog
4tlas will present its Fuze collection of purpose-built tools during embedded world 2025. The tools integrate into existing workflows delivering automation, speed, and order. By automating builds, traceability, and HiL testing workflows, Fuze reduces ineffectiveness, enabling a strong focus on building next generation devices. The Fuze collection consists of Fuze Build, Fuze Deliver, and Fuze Test.
Fuze Build:
- Take control of your build processes with automation and traceability that eliminates versioning confusion and inefficiencies.
Fuze Deliver:
- Track every software, documentation, and digital asset delivery with end-to-end traceability and ensure that the right version reaches the right place.
Fuze Test:
- Automate Hardware-in-the-Loop (HiL) testing and optimize test workflows for continuous embedded validation.
Benefits:
- Reduce manual effort & human errors
- Boost product quality & reliability
- Improve collaboration & visibility
- Ensure secure & compliant software tracking
- Accelerate time-to-market
To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en
For more information, visit 4tlas.io.