The Road to embedded world: 4tlas to Present its Fuze Collection

Image Credit: 4tlas

4tlas will present its Fuze collection of purpose-built tools during embedded world 2025. The tools integrate into existing workflows delivering automation, speed, and order. By automating builds, traceability, and HiL testing workflows, Fuze reduces ineffectiveness, enabling a strong focus on building next generation devices. The Fuze collection consists of Fuze Build, Fuze Deliver, and Fuze Test.