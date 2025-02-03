GigaOm Awards Parasoft “Exceptional” Status in API Test Automation Report

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Parasoft Parasoft received a leading position as a Leader and Fast Mover in the latest GigaOm Radar Report on API Functional Automated Testing. The recent Radar Report assessed 14 dedicated tools and platforms developed to validate API functionality, reliability, and performance.

Recognized was Parasoft’s SOAtest and Virtualize products due to their broad API and microservices testing abilities as well as AI-powered automation to streamline the creation and maintenance of different test scenarios.

Kirk Ryan, consulting analyst at GigaOm commented, “The solution’s ability to deploy dynamic test environments through CI/CD pipelines, combined with its unique feature to validate environment health and automatically provision the exact test environment required for specific test scenarios, puts it significantly ahead of competitors.”

Features earning the uppermost status of “exceptional” comprise of mock server capabilities, parameterized testing, security testing, environment management, continuous API monitoring, automated test generation and maintenance, and automated API discovery and documentation.

Also receiving top honors was Parasoft’s business flexibility, scalability, and environment, with compatibility for additional tools, accessibility of integrations, and a robust operator and designer community.

“Parasoft’s leadership position in the latest GigaOm Radar on API Functional Automated Testing underscores our mission to continually push the boundaries of software testing by integrating AI-driven capabilities and delivering solutions that align with our customers’ evolving needs,” said Igor Kirilenko, chief product officer, Parasoft.

For more information, visit parasoft.com/.