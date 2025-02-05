Embedded Executive: The Evolution of a Wireless Standard, LoRa Alliance

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

At the LoRa Alliance, there’s a new sheriff in town. Alper Yegin is the group’s new CEO.



LoRa, which stands for long range, allows transmissions to occur at very low power, sometimes lasting many years without changing batteries.



Yegin believes the LoRa spec is quite solid, but there’s always room for it to evolve. He feels that one of his primary tasks is increasing awareness and education around the standard. This can (and will) happen by increasing partnerships with complementary organizations, having more activity at industry events, and holding local meetups.



In this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, we also discuss how the spec competes in a crowded space and what the future holds.