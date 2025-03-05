The Road to embedded world: congatec Demonstrates Advanced AI & Motion Control with Intel-Powered Modules

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: congatec congatec, an Intel Titanium partner, will be exhibiting its new Computer-on-Modules at embedded world (Hall 3, Booth 241) leveraging the latest Intel technologies from the credit card sized conga-SA8 SMARC module built with low-power Intel Core 3 technology to the high-performing conga-HPC/cBLS COM-HPC Client module utilizing intel Core S processor technology.

The conga-SA8 SMARC modules deliver enhanced performance ideal for complex edge applications and low-power system consolidation. The modules support clock frequencies of up to 3.9 GHz and showcases a flexible TDP of 9 W or 15 W.

AI instruction sets, Intel AVX2 (Advanced Vector Extensions 2) and Intel VNNI (Vector Neural Network Instructions) guarantee fast processing of deep learning inferences. Improved object recognition and graphics processing is increased via integrated Intel Graphics supporting INT8 inference with up to 32 execution units (EUs).

Congatec’s conga-HPC/cBLS is designed for Intensive edge and infrastructure applications. The new COM-HPC Client Size C (120x160 mm) modules are centered on the performance hybrid architecture of the Intel Core S processors (codenamed Bartlett Lake S) with up to 16 Efficient (E) and up to 8 Performance (P) cores for up to 32 threads making them ideal for applications demanding exceptional multi-core and multi-thread performance, large caches, vast memory capacities, high bandwidth, and advanced I/O technologies. Intel TSN and TCC support a base for networked real-time applications in medical technology, automation, and industrial.

Booth demonstrations will include a system consolidation using Intel Core Ultra processor technology in the conga-TC700 Computer-on-Module, where three independent workloads run on separate operating systems. The demo will use motion control to balance a ball on a plate with exact adjustments while simultaneously using AI-powered embedded vision, accelerated by Intel’s OpenVINO toolkit. According to congatec, the ball’s movement is tracked via a camera and operates a responsive HMI for seamless user interaction using one module.

For more information, visit https://builders.intel.com/ecosystem-engagement/marketing/events/embedded-world-2025