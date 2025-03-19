Perforce Software Report Highlights AI’s Growing Role in ADAS and In-Vehicle Infotainment

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Perforce Software

Perforce Software recently released the 2025 State of Automotive Software Development Report*. The statistics showed there is more utilization of AI within environments, as well as the continuous challenges of code complexity, and the importance of safety and security. According to 49% of those surveyed, safety was the top concern in AI vehicle development.

“Automotive software development is becoming more dependent on AI systems, but the software must still be developed, deployed, and maintained with safety in mind,” said Perforce Director of Compliance Jill Britton. “AI systems bring additional challenges to achieving functional safety and to provide guidance, new and updated standards are emerging for their use in safety-critical applications.”

Currently, 42% of automotive professionals use AI in autonomous vehicle design, a 9% rise from last year, while 41% report its influence on at least some connected vehicle components.

According to the report, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) were the leading components with AI/ML applications, alongside In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems and Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) components.

Market factors like the global economy and competitive pressures influence most organizations, yet the report consistently shows a focus on maximizing current resources (49%) and educating existing talent (42%).

Developers are leveraging static analysis tools to navigate intricate codebases while ensuring compliance with industry standards like MISRA and ISO 21434. The report shows that 30% of teams prioritize quality enhancements using static analysis, version control, and continuous testing.

Other findings include:

86% are using at least one coding standard

53% use static analysis/SAST tools, with 30% citing the primary reason as improving software quality

89% are required to track code quality metrics to reduce errors, an increase of 12%.

EV software development is stabilizing, with 47% working extensively on EV systems

AI-driven development is growing, with 71% adopting ISO/DPAS 8800 for AI functional safety assurance

The upcoming release of MISRA C:2025 will impact 53% of automotive developers, emphasizing the importance for robust software quality and compliance tools.

Interested parties can download the full 2024 State of Automotive Software Development Report by visiting: https://www.perforce.com/resources/sca/2025-state-automotive-software-development-report.

*The annual study, conducted in collaboration with Automotive IQ and the Eclipse Foundation, delivers exclusive research on the current challenges of developing safe and secure automotive software in increasingly connected and autonomous vehicle systems.