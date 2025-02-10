The Road to embedded world: SEGGER Brings Five Key Areas for Efficiency and Reliability

Image Credit: SEGGER During embedded world 2025, SEGGER will showcase its portfolio with an exhibition of its five key areas of Create, Build, Debug, Verify, and Program. Visitors to booth 4-367 will explore how SEGGER tools enhance project efficiency and reliability.

Create

embOS-Ultra, SEGGER’s enhanced real-time operating system, provides microsecond-level cycle-resolution timing, ensuring exceptional accuracy in handling time-sensitive operations like timeouts and periodic tasks. This precision is particularly crucial for industries such as medical technology and automation.

Build

SEGGER’s Embedded Studio offers a complete development suite for writing, building, and debugging software. Its built-in SEGGER Compiler and smart Linker ensure optimized performance, even on systems with limited resources.

Debug

J-Link PRO PoE provides a structured approach to debugging by supporting reproducible testing within CI/CD environments. It allows automated breakpoints, real-time analysis, and in-depth execution monitoring, making it an essential tool for large-scale projects.

Verify

SystemView provides in-depth visibility into task execution, memory allocation, and CPU usage. This ensures that applications run as expected, even in time-sensitive environments where delays can cause critical failures. By identifying bottlenecks, SystemView enables precise performance optimization.

Program

SEGGER’s Flasher in-circuit programmers provide fast, secure programming for both prototypes and high-volume production. The Flasher Hub-12 further optimizes large-scale manufacturing by enabling gang programming of up to 24 devices at once, ensuring speed, accuracy, and consistency.

Experts will be available for discussions, and live demonstrations will showcase SEGGER technology powering various applications.

For more information, visit segger.com/segger-embedded-world/.