SYSGO Enhances Functional Safety and Performance with Intel's 13th Gen Core Processors

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: SYSGO Klein-Winternheim, Germany. SYSGO announced its support of Intel’s 13th Gen Intel Core processor family (formerly named Raptor Lake) functional safety-capable SoCs (System on a Chip) with its PikeOS RTOS and Hypervisor. SYSGO’s PikeOS is recognized for its security certifications promoted within various industries.

“Our 13th Generation Intel Core processors bring improved performance, high determinism, and functional safety capabilities to the table,” said Ricky Watts, Senior Director of Federal and Industrial Solutions at Intel.

PikeOS enables seamless execution of high-performance safety workloads utilizing Intel’s Core i7-1375PRE and i7-1366URE processors with integrated Intel Silicon Integrity Technology and Intel Time Coordinated Computing Technology. The platforms include Intel’s Efficient-code (E-core), Performance-core (P-core), and high-performance integrated graphics architecture (Intel Iris Xe) providing software-defined workload consolidation of mixed-criticality (real-time, AI, and functional safety) and high-performance applications on a single SoC.

Benefits:

Integrated Functional Safety Capabilities:

Intel Silicon Integrity Technology embedded in the silicon

Intel Functional Safety Essential Design Package (Intel FSEDP) documentation

Workload Consolidation and high performance:

Consolidates real-time, AI, and functional safety workloads on a single SoC

Enhanced Safety Certification Support

DO-178C for avionics and ISO 26262 for automotive

Certification Evidence for Avionics:

Intel Airworthiness Evidence Package (Intel AEP) delivers extended reliability and safety analysis meeting DO-254 development assurance requirements

“The integration of PikeOS with 13th Generation Intel Core processors marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering certified functional safety solutions,” says Franz Walkembach, VP of Marketing & Alliances at SYSGO. “This partnership allows us to address the growing demands of safety-critical systems in avionics, industrial automation, and IoT, empowering manufacturers and integrators to innovate with confidence.”

For more information, visit sysgo.com/pikeos.



