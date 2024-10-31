Navigating New Frontiers: LEO Satellites & Mars Colonization

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re joined by David Bartlett, Head of Technology in the business unit at u-blox, to explore how low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites could elevate positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services. Are satellites closer to Earth the answer to providing reliable PNT in the toughest environments?

Then, Rich and Vin sit down with Frank Norris, author of Colonizing Mars, to discuss what it would take to establish a human colony on the Red Planet, and the challenges of establishing a permanent colony there.

But first, we dive into AI and security. Building on a recent conversation with BlackBerry, I ask Rich and Ken to unpack the complexities of using AI to secure systems against AI-driven threats. How do we ensure that AI solutions stay reliable without introducing new risks?