Embedded Computing Design

Navigating New Frontiers: LEO Satellites & Mars Colonization

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

October 31, 2024

Navigating New Frontiers: LEO Satellites & Mars Colonization

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re joined by David Bartlett, Head of Technology in the business unit at u-blox, to explore how low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites could elevate positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services. Are satellites closer to Earth the answer to providing reliable PNT in the toughest environments?

Then, Rich and Vin sit down with Frank Norris, author of Colonizing Mars, to discuss what it would take to establish a human colony on the Red Planet, and the challenges of establishing a permanent colony there. 

But first, we dive into AI and security. Building on a recent conversation with BlackBerry, I ask Rich and Ken to unpack the complexities of using AI to secure systems against AI-driven threats. How do we ensure that AI solutions stay reliable without introducing new risks?

 
Subscribe

More from Embedded Computing

Categories
Networking & 5G - Visualization, Orchestration & Management
Analog & Power
Image Credit: ROHM Semiconductor
ROHM Semiconductor Europe Visits electronica to Empower Growth and Inspire Innovation

October 31, 2024

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies Will Exhibit Its Innovations in Electronic Design and Test at electronica

October 31, 2024

MORE
Healthcare
Low-Power Tech Transforms Medical Wearables

September 24, 2024

MORE
Security
Image Credit: IC'Alps
IC’Alps Earns Common Criteria Certification

October 24, 2024

MORE