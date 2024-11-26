Ezurio Launches BL54L10 Series - Bluetooth LE + 802.15.4 + NFC Module

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

Connectivity has never been a more important element in the design of any embedded computing system. Without reliable, resilient connectivity, devices at the edge lose much of their power and everything else loses what the edge can inform them about.

To that end, manufacturers are looking for the fastest, most efficient, and most reliable connectivity solutions.

Ezurio has seen that need and announced its new BL54L10 series, built on Nordic Semiconductor's powerful nRF54 silicon, as a candidate for peak flexibility, performance, efficiency, and security in wireless modules. Building on the success of the company’s popular nRF52 series, this next generation solution is designed to redefine Bluetooth LE and 802.15.4 solutions, the company said. The BL54L10 reportedly enables flexibility in design choice and future proofing with drop in memory and RAM module options with its sister part, the BL54L15.

Powered by Nordic's nRF54L10 SoC, the BL54L10 modules are able to deliver secure and robust Bluetooth LE and 802.15.4 with flexible programming via the Nordic SDK, Zephyr RTOS and Canvas Software Suite, according to the release.

Featuring a 128MHz ARM Cortex M33 and 128MHz RISC-V coprocessor, supported by 1.0 MB non-volatile memory and 192 KB RAM, the BL54L10 modules offer a reduced flash and RAM option versus the BL54L15, all in the same footprint. The BL54L10 series brings out all nRF54L10 hardware features and capabilities including up to +8 dBm transmit power, 1.7V – 3.6V supply considerations, and NFC A-Tag implementation.

It is designed for PSA Certified level 3 security and supports services such as Secure Boot, Secure Firmware Update, Secure Storage plus protection from physical attacks.

For more information about the BL54L10, visit BL54L10 Series - Bluetooth LE + 802.15.4 + NFC | Laird Connectivity is Now Ezurio.

For information about the full BL54 family of solutions base on Nordic Semiconductor’s powerful chipsets, visit BL54 Bluetooth Module Series | Laird Connectivity is Now Ezurio.