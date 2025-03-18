Panasonic Connect Pioneers Autonomous Factory Evolution with NPM-GW Modular Placement Machine

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Panasonic Connect North America Panasonic Connect North America introduced the NPM-GW Modular Placement Machine before IPC APEX Expo 2025, March 18-20, 2025, designed to accelerate production lines with enhanced precision, efficiency, and automation. The solution is a mixture of innovation with design intelligence to set new industry standards for autonomous factory operations.

The NPM-GW ensures seamless operation and maximized overall equipment effectiveness (O.E.E.) utilizing real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved versatility in component handling.

Technology Benefits:

High-Speed Precision:

Maximum speed of 104,000 components per hour (cph) with the FC16 head, the NPM-GW offers placement accuracy (±25 µm)

Enhanced Component Versatility:

Supports a wide range of component sizes from 0201 chips to larger packages

Innovative Autonomous Factory Concept:

Integrates Panasonic’s “Autonomous Factory” initiative, utilizing AI-driven production planning, 5M (huMan, Machine, Material, Method, Measurement) process control, and predictive error correction for continual operation

Dual Conveyor Configuration:

Supports both long and short PCB configurations

Smart Feeder Solutions:

Intelligent Tape Feeders (ITF) and Auto Setting Feeders (ASF) streamline component loading and supply

“The NPM-GW represents a major leap forward in achieving truly autonomous and intelligent manufacturing environments,” said Gustavo Sepulveda, Process Automation Business Head for Panasonic Connect. “With its advanced automation capabilities and user-friendly design, this machine empowers manufacturers to respond swiftly to evolving market demands while maintaining the highest levels of quality and efficiency.”

To see Panasonic Connect’s entire line of smart factory solutions, visit booth #830 at the IPC Apex Expo.

For more information, visit connect.na.panasonic.com/smart-factory/electronics-assembly/smt/npm-gw-autonomous-high-capacity-manufacturing-solution.