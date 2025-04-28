Embedded Computing Design

Crypto Quantique’s QuarkLink Earns High Marks in CRA Compliance Analysis by cetome

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 28, 2025

News

Image Credit: Crypto Quantique

Crypto Quantique recently disclosed an independent analysis of its QuarkLink end-to-end device security platform conducted by cetome, a cybersecurity advisory firm. The report looked at QuarkLink’s effectiveness within seven key aspects of the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) compliance.

Seven Key Aspects of CRA Compliance:

  1. Secure-by-default configuration
  2. Secure over-the-air firmware updates
  3. Data integrity protection
  4. Access control and device authentication
  5. Data confidentiality and secure storage
  6. Risk assessment and secure-by-design integration
  7. Attack surface reduction

According to the press release, QuarkLink was rated “excellent” in four categories and “good” in the other three. As stated, the rating of “good” was due to processes outside of its functionality that are required for CRA compliance.

Crypto Quantique CEO, Shahram Mossayebi, commented, “Ensuring CRA compliance can be a complicated process, often involving many processes, platforms and tools. QuarkLink addresses the majority of these challenges in an integrated, easy-to-use way that eliminates the need for engineers to be cryptographic experts but gives them the assurance that their products will meet the act’s requirements."

The cetome report is available to download free at: https://www.cryptoquantique.com/accelerating-cra-compliance-with-quarklink/.

For more information, visit at https://cryptoquantique.com and https://cetome.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Security
Security - Hardware Security
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
Security - MISRA C, CERT C & Other Coding Standards
Security - Network Security
Security - Software Security
Consumer
Product of the Week: Heilind Electronics’ Brady M410 and M510 Series Printers

April 14, 2025

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Distech Controls
Distech Controls Launches Resense Move: Smart Sensing for Next-Gen Building Efficiency

April 23, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: Rust
Rust, A Programming Language

April 18, 2025

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Crypto Quantique
Crypto Quantique’s QuarkLink Earns High Marks in CRA Compliance Analysis by cetome

April 28, 2025

MORE