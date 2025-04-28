Crypto Quantique’s QuarkLink Earns High Marks in CRA Compliance Analysis by cetome

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Crypto Quantique Crypto Quantique recently disclosed an independent analysis of its QuarkLink end-to-end device security platform conducted by cetome, a cybersecurity advisory firm. The report looked at QuarkLink’s effectiveness within seven key aspects of the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) compliance.

Seven Key Aspects of CRA Compliance:

Secure-by-default configuration Secure over-the-air firmware updates Data integrity protection Access control and device authentication Data confidentiality and secure storage Risk assessment and secure-by-design integration Attack surface reduction

According to the press release, QuarkLink was rated “excellent” in four categories and “good” in the other three. As stated, the rating of “good” was due to processes outside of its functionality that are required for CRA compliance.

Crypto Quantique CEO, Shahram Mossayebi, commented, “Ensuring CRA compliance can be a complicated process, often involving many processes, platforms and tools. QuarkLink addresses the majority of these challenges in an integrated, easy-to-use way that eliminates the need for engineers to be cryptographic experts but gives them the assurance that their products will meet the act’s requirements."

The cetome report is available to download free at: https://www.cryptoquantique.com/accelerating-cra-compliance-with-quarklink/.

For more information, visit at https://cryptoquantique.com and https://cetome.com.