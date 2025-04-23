Embedded Computing Design

Distech Controls Launches Resense Move: Smart Sensing for Next-Gen Building Efficiency

By Chad Cox

April 23, 2025

Image Credit: Distech Controls

Sophia Antipolis, France. Distech Controls announced its Resense Move sensing environment that combines people counting, presence detection, light intensity, VOC, noise level, and dew point monitoring for humidity and temperature for ideal efficiency in building management applications.

The solution detects the number of occupants in a room utilizing a thermal sensor and modifies the HVAC systems intelligently based on needs. Although automation is available, users have direct control over conditions and devices when using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connection.

The Insight SIP 1907-HT module supports Bluetooth communication, letting users operate the Resense Move via a Bluetooth remote or the my Personify smartphone application. Other than controlling HVAC systems, the app controls other devices, like lighting or blinds, for a maximum comfort level.

Damien Aloy, Program Manager for Occupancy Sensors at Distech controls said “We chose the 1907-HT due to the ease of using a pre-certified module, and its compact size. The extended temperature operation was also a valuable feature, allowing the unit to be placed in the ceiling mount at a higher temperature, which is required for our product. We appreciated the fast and efficient support from Insight SIP.”

In addition, the Resense Move transmits data to the cloud for long-term monitoring and analysis ideal for improved building management.

For more information, visit www.distech-controls.com.

