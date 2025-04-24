InnoVEX Celebrates 10 Years of Startup Innovations at COMPUTEX 2025

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

InnoVEX will hold an exhibition at COMPUTEX 2025 from May 20 to 23 at Taipei Nangang Hall 2, celebrating a decade of innovative startups and spotlighting the next wave of technology breakthroughs. This year’s demonstrations will focus on AI, clean technology, smart transport, semiconductors, and future communication, bringing together nearly 450 startups from 24 countries.

Highlights from the French Pavilion include smart sensors, green energy tech, 3D sound, robotics, and simulation tools. Flanders-Belgium will present cybersecurity and wireless power startups, plus there will be micro-LED advances from Imec.

In the Czech Pavilion will be advances in digital applications, automation, space technology, and robotics. The Polish Pavilion will display progress in AI, renewable energy, edtech, industrial transformation, semiconductors, and advanced materials.

Thailand’s Pavilion will highlight 17 companies innovating in AI-based education, smart health solutions, and broader digital technologies. The Philippines will highlight smart agriculture supported by its national Department of Agriculture.

26 Japanese startups will participate to bolster Taiwan-Japan cooperation. Brazil aims to foster global partnerships through well-established business models. The New South Wales Pavilion highlights Australian innovation in quantum computing, communications, and encryption. Israel will present impactful technologies in AI, healthcare, cybersecurity, and manufacturing.

In addition to the country-led exhibits, startup accelerators and innovation hubs are taking charge. NVIDIA will showcase 16 forward-thinking teams from its Inception Program. Garage+ gathers 36 elite startups from around the world, working on AI, ESG, semiconductors, and more. Organizations like StarFab, TPEx, Edge AI Foundation, and Interlink will further fuel the startup scene.

For more information, visit computexonline.com.tw/?userlang=en.