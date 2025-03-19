Embedded Computing Design

Ignion's Oxion 2.0 Enhances RF Design with Real-Time AI Feedback and Expert Guidance

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 19, 2025

News

Image Credit: Ignion

At embedded world 2025, Ignion introduced its Oxion 2.0, its AI-driven RF and antenna design tool placing importance of antennas first while supporting seamless integration and removing general barriers. It processes and analyzes in-depth PCB Gerber files and quickly reports back on integration readiness and optimization opportunities.

“Automatic PCB Gerber Review relieves hours of manual design validation, while the AI Assistant gives instant access to expertise that would take many years for an engineer to accumulate. Oxion now accompanies users even further along their journey to achieving perfect antenna-PCB integration,” commented Aitor Moreno, Cloud Product Manager at Ignion.

An included embedded AI Assistant delivers expertise on antenna applications and facilitates operators with the ability to interpret reports and optimize designs. It is accessible in real time due to its full integration within a desktop environment.

Featuring the AI Design Explorer, the solution allows for adjusting antenna placement, dimensions, and clearance as it supports constant performance feedback carrying response times under a second.  

Also included are enhanced project management tools utilizing centralized dashboards to manage multiple projects, compare iterations, and access precise design suggestions.

Moreno ends, “Oxion continues to grow and the opportunities for scaling are unlimited with the comprehensive help center and academy that provides tutorials and training materials. The resources available in the Virtual Antenna® Academy are developed through our close connection with La Salle University Ramon Llull to provide education on cutting-edge RF and antenna integration techniques.”

For more information, visit https://oxion.ai.
 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Debug & Test - RF/Network Testing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Industrial
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Software & OS
Topic Tags
Analog & Power
Image Credit: Flex Power Modules
Flex Power Modules Unveiled Advanced AI-Optimized Power Solutions at embedded world 2025

March 17, 2025

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
TAITRA Confirms Jensen Huang’s COMPUTEX 2025 Keynote, Streaming Live on May 19

March 20, 2025

MORE
Healthcare
Optimizing Connectivity for Smart Medical Tools

February 3, 2025

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Percepio
The Growing Importance of Continuous Observability in the Age of Cyber Resilience

March 20, 2025

MORE