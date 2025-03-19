Ignion's Oxion 2.0 Enhances RF Design with Real-Time AI Feedback and Expert Guidance

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Ignion At embedded world 2025, Ignion introduced its Oxion 2.0, its AI-driven RF and antenna design tool placing importance of antennas first while supporting seamless integration and removing general barriers. It processes and analyzes in-depth PCB Gerber files and quickly reports back on integration readiness and optimization opportunities.

“Automatic PCB Gerber Review relieves hours of manual design validation, while the AI Assistant gives instant access to expertise that would take many years for an engineer to accumulate. Oxion now accompanies users even further along their journey to achieving perfect antenna-PCB integration,” commented Aitor Moreno, Cloud Product Manager at Ignion.

An included embedded AI Assistant delivers expertise on antenna applications and facilitates operators with the ability to interpret reports and optimize designs. It is accessible in real time due to its full integration within a desktop environment.

Featuring the AI Design Explorer, the solution allows for adjusting antenna placement, dimensions, and clearance as it supports constant performance feedback carrying response times under a second.

Also included are enhanced project management tools utilizing centralized dashboards to manage multiple projects, compare iterations, and access precise design suggestions.

Moreno ends, “Oxion continues to grow and the opportunities for scaling are unlimited with the comprehensive help center and academy that provides tutorials and training materials. The resources available in the Virtual Antenna® Academy are developed through our close connection with La Salle University Ramon Llull to provide education on cutting-edge RF and antenna integration techniques.”

For more information, visit https://oxion.ai.

