embedded world 2025: APLEX Highlighted AI-Driven Edge Computing and Industrial HMIs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: APLEX Taipei, Taiwan. APLEX Technology Inc recently showcased its latest innovations in smart manufacturing, AI solutions, and certified industrial applications during embedded world 2025. The booth focused on APLEX’s extended lineup of industrial automation environments from factory automation HMI to application-oriented panel PC.

Booth Highlights:

Presented was the 12th Generation Intel i3/i5 powered industrial client HMI – ARCHMI-S-9D, a rugged modular design HMI for edge AI smart manufacturing as well as the AUHMI-8C and the button-integrated panel PC - ABOS-9D delivering intuitive operation.

The company also offers ARM-based HMI and embedded box PCs with customization to support remote monitoring, device control, real time data collection, and more.

Ideal for hygienic computing, the stainless-steel series includes the IP66/IP69K-rated PhanTAM-9C and ViTAM-9D, powered by Intel Core i3/i5 processors from the 11th/12th/13th generations. The solutions are ideal for the food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, and clean room.

APLEX introduced the AEx-9E series and AEx-1A series, its latest explosion-proof panel PC and display certified by ATEX/IECEx Zone2, Zone22 and C1D2/C2D2/C3. It supports the AVoIP (Audio and Video Over Internet Protocol) technology combined with PoE to transfer high-definition signals up to 100 meters and seamlessly integrate functions of HDMI, USB and power cables for efficient connectivity.

The smart transportation solutions exhibited at Embedded World 2025 included a total IP65-rated panel PC, the AVA-610P, supporting M12 and ISOBUS connectors and carrying E-mark certification, SAE J1939 standards, and complies with MIL-STD-810H shock and vibration testing.

The ViKING-9B marine panel PC is equipped with an IP66 front bezel and auto-dimming for extreme brightness conditions. It holds IEC 60945 marine certification, ensuring its dependability.

APLEX offers medical solutions that meet EN 60601-1 standard including the medical panel PC (EIRA-924DP) and medical DICOM monitor (EIRA-124). Both solutions are housed in aluminum form factors with anti-bacteria treatment and IP65 front panel with RFID, barcode scanner, IC card reader features to ensure safety, and hygiene.

AI & Edge Computing Solutions included the generative AI mini server, the AITAS-MI500, and edge AI computing box PC, the ACS-330 and AITAS series providing intelligent data analysis and image recognition. For AIoT applications, the SiER series comes with Ethernet switch and gateway to support protocol communication and conversion for enhanced connectivity optimizing industrial automation.

For more information, visit at aplex.com.