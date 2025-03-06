Embedded Computing Design

Mastering FPGA Design with AMD Zynq® UltraScale+™: The Engineer's Guide

March 06, 2025

Whitepaper

This whitepaper provides a detailed, practical guide to designing hardware with AMD Zynq®️ UltraScale+™️ MPSoCs. 


The Mastering FPGA Design with AMD Zynq UltraScale+™️ Guide is a must-read for engineers looking to optimize their hardware designs using AMD’s powerful MPSoC architecture. Written by Fidus’ CTO, Scott Turnbull, this whitepaper shares proven techniques and expert insights into power management, transceivers, DDR memory, and device selection. Whether you’re just getting started or refining an advanced design, this guide equips you with the knowledge to accelerate development and achieve first-time-right success.

