STMicroelectronics Unveils STM32U3 MCUs with Power-Saving Innovations for Smart IoT

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics announced new STM32U3 microcontrollers (MCUs) with power-saving innovations that aids in the management of smart connected technology in remote locations. The new STM32U3 series delivers enhanced power-saving chip design with AI-enhanced tools, and the latest Arm Cortex-M33 core running up to 96MHz. These MCUs are designed for IoT devices operating for extended periods without maintenance and with constrained energy from a coin cell, ambient solar, or thermoelectric source.

“The STM32U3 series builds on the heritage of ST-established ultra-low-power general-purpose microcontroller class as it is known today, which opened the door to widespread diffusion of smart technology in diverse environments,” commented Patrick Aidoune, General-Purpose MCU Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics.

Utilizing the latest in hardware security practices, the STM32U3 series meets the requirements of IoT devices by providing full cyber protection. To eliminate susceptible CPU fetches, the MCUs are developed to confine secret keys permanently in secure memory. Secret keys are loaded in-factory by ST and are protected by a coupling and chaining bridge (CCB).

By leveraging security mechanisms along with SESIP3 and PSA Level3 certifiable security assets, such as cryptographic accelerators, TrustZone isolation, a random generator, and product lifecycle security, ST customers will be well-positioned to meet upcoming RED and CRA compliance requirements. There are two product lines available with or without a hardware cryptographic accelerator

Using AI-driven adaptive voltage scaling at the wafer level, ST’s innovative near-threshold approach optimizes performance by compensating for variations in the foundry process. The STM32U3 embeds up to 1MB of Flash memory dual-bank and 256kB of SRAM while operating at commercial (-40°C to 85°C) or extended industrial (-40°C to 105°C) temperature ranges.

The STM32U3 series has a low stop current at 1.6µA and integrate efficient and high-performing peripherals including the latest I3C digital connectivity. Ideal Applications include utility meters, healthcare devices (glucose meters and insulin pumps), animal care monitors, forest-fire sensors, industrial sensors (thermostats and smoke detectors), as well as consumer products such as smart watches, wearables, and hearables.

Aidoune ends, “Leveraging innovative techniques such as recent advancements in near-threshold design, the new devices cut dynamic power consumption to the bone, boosting efficiency by a factor of two compared to our previous generation, hence contributing to companies’ sustainability goals.”

