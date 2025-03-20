TAITRA Confirms Jensen Huang’s COMPUTEX 2025 Keynote, Streaming Live on May 19

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) has confirmed that NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang will be the first keynote speaker at COMPUTEX 2025, discussing the latest trends in AI and accelerated computing.

It will be held at the Taipei Music Center as well as live streamed at 11 a.m. Taiwan Time on Monday, May 19 (Sunday, May 18, 8 p.m. PT), with an available replay on COMPUTEX Keynote website.

Guests will be able to explore NVIDIA’s AI breakthroughs and collaborate with leading professionals to shape the next generation of technology. Industry innovators will present their NVIDIA-powered breakthroughs at the event, fostering the continuous growth of AI and technology ecosystems.

COMPUTEX 2025 with the theme "AI Next," is set to take place from May 20th to May 23rd at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 & 2. This event will host nearly 1,400 exhibitors across 4,800 booths, showcasing three major themes: AI & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobility.

Registration for COMPUTEX Keynote will open in April, please stay tuned and follow us on our website.

For more information, visit www.computextaipei.com.tw, www.innovex.com.tw.

