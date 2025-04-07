Mouser Product of the Week: NXP Development Board Powered by the i.MX 93 Applications Processor

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Today’s developers are expected to bring the power and performance of machine learning to the edge. This is possible with the help of a development platform capable of evaluating and prototyping applications like edge computing, industrial automation, smart devices, and automotive applications, which increasingly demand use cases like low power consumption and machine learning acceleration.

The NXP Semiconductors FRDM-IMX93 Development Board is equipped with the i.MX 93 applications processor, providing developers with the tools needed to develop AI-driven embedded systems with advanced machine learning capabilities that uphold performance and power consumption.

The FRDM-IMX93 development board features a compact 6.5cm x 10.5cm design.

The FRDM-IMX93 Development Board in Action

The FRDM-IMX93 is designed for industrial and IoT applications like Industrial HMI, and automotive and consumer applications like driver monitoring systems (DMS) and wireless or networked speakers.

The i.MX 93 processor is part of NXP’s EdgeVerse portfolio and is designed to support machine learning acceleration and advanced security in the previously mentioned automotive, industrial, and consumer IoT applications. The processor features a dual Arm Cortex-A55 operating at 1.7GHz, an Arm Cortex-M33 operating at 50MHz for real-time processing, an Arm Ethos™-U65 microNPU for machine learning acceleration, and the EdgeLock® Secure Enclave for hardware-level security.

For memory and storage, the development board supports 2GB of LPDDR4X / LPDDR4 RAM, 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, a MicroSD slot for expandable storage, and EEPROM for additional data retention.

For camera and display use cases, the FRDM-IMX93 supports a 4-lane MIPI DSI interface (FPC 22-pin connector), a 4-lane LVDS to HDMI (HDMI connector), a 2-lane MIPI CSI-2 camera interface (FPC 22-pin connector), and a 3.5mm headphone jack with MQS support.

The solution also features a wide variety of connectivity options via an onboard u-blox MAYA-W27x module with: Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.2 and IEEE 802.15.4 support (for Zigbee, Thread, etc.)

The development board also supports the USB 2.0 Type-C™ connector and the USB 2.0 Type-A connector, and dual Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) RJ45 ports. Other interfaces include CAN (HDR), 2×20 GPIO Header, I2C Header, and ADC Header.

Getting Started with the FRDM-IMX93 Development Board

The FRDM-IMX93 Development Board supports debug and development tools such as the JTAG connector for low-level debugging and the UART via USB Type-C for serial communication. The solution also supports Linux® and FreeRTOS for software and operating system support.

For more information, visit: https://www.mouser.com/new/nxp-semiconductors/nxp-frdm-imx93-board