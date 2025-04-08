Embedded Computing Design

Phoenix Contact’s MCS Housing System Enables Easy Mounting and Maintenance for PCB Installations

April 08, 2025

Image Credit: Phoenix Contact

Middletown, Pennsylvania. Phoenix Contact released its Monitoring Case System (MCS), a flexible housing family developed for sensor, IoT, and IIoT applications. The enclosures are mountable to wall, pole, and DIN rail allowing seamless PCB installation, mounting, and maintenance.

IP65, IP67 rated variants are available for rugged environments as well as a less expensive IP40 rated enclosure for less demanding applications. An IK07 rating safeguards against a 2-joule impact from 20 centimeters high.

Due to its angled, clamshell housing, the MCS can accommodate PCBs in either or both half-shells to extend board function and enable multiple connection directions. Optional hinges simplify both installation and upkeep. When installed, the hinges allow the housing fans to open while keeping the cover connected, letting technicians work hands-free and reducing the risk of damage to expensive components.

For more information, visit phoenixcontact.com/en-us/products.

