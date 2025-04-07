Embedded Computing Design

Cincoze Expands CRYSTAL Line with 15.6-Inch FHD Displays for Rugged HMI Applications

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 07, 2025

News

Image Credit: Cincoze

Cincoze released a 15.6-inch FHD display option for rugged HMI applications to its CRYSTAL product line including rugged industrial panel PCs (CV-W115FH/P) and monitors (CV-W115FH/M) as well as sunlight readable panel PCs (CS-W115FH/P) and monitors (CS-W115FH/M). The series employs Cincoze's exclusive Convertible Display System (CDS) technology for flexible configuration with computer modules (P2000/P1000 series) or monitor modules (M1000 series).

The CV-W115FH/P and CV-W115FH/M deliver enhanced viewing for industrial applications such as exhibiting complex SCADA data or image monitoring supporting FHD (1920x1080) resolution, 800:1 contrast ratio, and 16.7 million color display. The series leverages the Intel Atom, Pentium, or Core processors and supports a backlight life of up to 50,000 hours.

On the other hand, the Cincoze 15.6-inch sunlight readable panel PC (CS-W115FH/P) and monitor (CS-W115FH/M) series supports 1,200 nits high brightness screen guaranteeing viewability in the brightest of light. It features an IP65 waterproof and dustproof front panel, a shock-resistant aluminum die-cast front bezel, and a 7H hardness touch surface with a temperature range of -20°C- 70°C at 9-48VDC, and includes overcurrent, overvoltage, and ESD protection. The solution is UL-certified and follows the EN62368-1 standard. It is ideal for outdoor interactive information stations, charging piles, and automatic ticket vending machines.

For more information, visit cincoze.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

