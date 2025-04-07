Cincoze Expands CRYSTAL Line with 15.6-Inch FHD Displays for Rugged HMI Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Cincoze

Cincoze released a 15.6-inch FHD display option for rugged HMI applications to its CRYSTAL product line including rugged industrial panel PCs (CV-W115FH/P) and monitors (CV-W115FH/M) as well as sunlight readable panel PCs (CS-W115FH/P) and monitors (CS-W115FH/M). The series employs Cincoze's exclusive Convertible Display System (CDS) technology for flexible configuration with computer modules (P2000/P1000 series) or monitor modules (M1000 series).

The CV-W115FH/P and CV-W115FH/M deliver enhanced viewing for industrial applications such as exhibiting complex SCADA data or image monitoring supporting FHD (1920x1080) resolution, 800:1 contrast ratio, and 16.7 million color display. The series leverages the Intel Atom, Pentium, or Core processors and supports a backlight life of up to 50,000 hours.

On the other hand, the Cincoze 15.6-inch sunlight readable panel PC (CS-W115FH/P) and monitor (CS-W115FH/M) series supports 1,200 nits high brightness screen guaranteeing viewability in the brightest of light. It features an IP65 waterproof and dustproof front panel, a shock-resistant aluminum die-cast front bezel, and a 7H hardness touch surface with a temperature range of -20°C- 70°C at 9-48VDC, and includes overcurrent, overvoltage, and ESD protection. The solution is UL-certified and follows the EN62368-1 standard. It is ideal for outdoor interactive information stations, charging piles, and automatic ticket vending machines.

