DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Reverse Engineering

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

By Vin D'Agostino

Founder & Principal

D'Agostino Industries Group, Inc.

April 10, 2025

Just about everybody in the engineering space has reverse-engineered a product at some point. It might have been for professional reasons, like seeing how a competitor is attacking a problem or simply seeing how they engineered a product. Or it could have been for personal reasons, because the product stopped working, or simply because they wanted to. 

Note: If you search for “Tear Down” on Embedded Computing Design, you can see the products we’ve reverse-engineered.

Then there are those people, like the folks at emproof, who get paid to reverse-engineer products, particularly on the software side. Tim Blazytko, the company’s Chief Scientist, Head of Engineering, and Co-Founder, joined us on this episode of DevTalk with Rich and Vin to share some of his experiences with reverse engineering.

 
