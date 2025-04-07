Embedded Computing Design

Next-Gen Edge AI: DFI Introduces Rugged, Compact, and Medical-Focused AI Systems

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

April 07, 2025

Image Credit: DFI

Taipei, Taiwan. DFI launched new Edge AI systems including the EC600 series with AI module expansion, the compact and fanless EC700 series, and the MPC350-RPS medical Edge AI server, designed for medical AI computing and processing. The solutions are developed to guarantee real-time computing, stable deployment, and enhanced data security.

The expandable and fanless EC600 series (EC600-RPS, EC622-RPS, EC633-RPS, EC633D-RPS) supports up to 24 cores and 65W TDP 14th Gen Intel Core processors. It features five M.2 expansion slots and supports enhanced GPUs with 400W power. The systems are ideal for machine vision, Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), and equipment condition monitoring in smart manufacturing.

DFI’s compact EC700-ADN, EC710-ADN, and EC700-ASL models offer rugged performance with M.2 AI acceleration needs. Equipped with scalable AI features and DFI’s Out-of-Band (OOB) management, both series allow engineers to remotely update BIOS and reboot systems, reducing downtime and simplifying maintenance.

DFI’s MPC350-RPS Edge AI server addresses medical AI needs by supporting Edge AI processing that secures sensitive data by mitigating transmission vulnerabilities while complying with rigorous regulations. The real-time high-precision computing is ideal for CT, MRI, and X-ray image processing.

For more information, visit dfi.com/.
 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

