AMD Unveils 5th Gen AMD EPYC Embedded Processors for Networking, Storage, and Industrial Edge Markets

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 11, 2025 -- AMD announced the expansion of its x86 embedded processor portfolio by introducing the 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ Embedded processors.

The AMD EPYC Embedded 9005 Series CPUs manage compute capabilities with purpose-built embedded features designed to enhance product longevity, reliability, system resiliency, and ease of embedded application development. Powered by the proven “Zen 5” architecture, these processors deliver performance and energy efficiency that enable networking, storage and industrial edge systems to process more data faster and more efficiently.

AMD EPYC Embedded 9005 Series processors are designed to power compute-intensive embedded systems with support for core counts from 8 to 192 in a single socket. The new “Zen 5c” core architecture offers higher throughput with greater energy efficiency, delivering an estimated 1.3X increase in socket throughput and an estimated 1.3X better performance/Watt4. A capacity of up to 6TB of DDR5 memory per socket and expanded I/O connectivity, supporting up to 160 PCIe® Gen5 lanes with CXL® 2.0, enables storage capacity expansion and high-speed data transfers for networking and storage applications.

AMD EPYC Embedded 9005 Series processors include advanced embedded features designed to provide a robust, secure, and long-lasting platform.

Extended Longevity: To meet the longer product lifecycle and operational requirements of embedded markets, AMD EPYC Embedded 9005 Series CPUs provide extended 7-year product manufacturing support, helping system designers ensure long-term product availability, reducing redesign and qualification efforts. Additionally, AMD plans to extend design lifetime operation targets from 5 years on currently sampling AMD EPYC Embedded 9005 Series CPUs, to 7 years for production SKUs, ensuring long-term product stability for embedded systems. These extended design lifetime operation targets are critical for embedded systems running mission-critical applications in harsh conditions, minimizing unplanned downtime, repairs, and costly system replacements.

To meet the longer product lifecycle and operational requirements of embedded markets, AMD EPYC Embedded 9005 Series CPUs provide extended 7-year product manufacturing support, helping system designers ensure long-term product availability, reducing redesign and qualification efforts. Additionally, AMD plans to extend design lifetime operation targets from 5 years on currently sampling AMD EPYC Embedded 9005 Series CPUs, to 7 years for production SKUs, ensuring long-term product stability for embedded systems. These extended design lifetime operation targets are critical for embedded systems running mission-critical applications in harsh conditions, minimizing unplanned downtime, repairs, and costly system replacements. System Resiliency and Security: Features include NTB (Non-Transparent Bridging) for increased high availability in fault tolerant multi-host configurations. NTB enhances system redundancy and failover capabilities for networking and storage systems by enabling data exchange between two CPUs in active-active configurations via PCI Express (PCIe®) to allow continued operation in case of a failure. DRAM Flush enhances reliability in mission-critical storage deployments by helping to prevent data loss in the event of a power failure by flushing it from DRAM to non-volatile memory.

Dual SPI (serial peripheral interface) enables customers to load a secure and proprietary bootloader to authenticate the platform, ensuring a trusted execution environment.

Ease of application development: Built in Yocto framework support simplifies embedded system deployments by enabling the creation of custom Linux distributions that are tailored for the customer’s system. SPDK (Storage Performance Development Kit) and DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) enhance system performance by handling data processing for network and storage workloads in user space drivers.



AMD EPYC Embedded 9005 Series processors are currently sampling to early access customers, with production shipments expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025. The AMD EPYC Embedded 9005 Series processors come in the SP5 socket form factor, compatible with the prior generation AMD EPYC Embedded 9004 Series.

For more information, visit: www.amd.com/en/products/embedded/epyc/9005-series

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera