Embedded Computing Design

AAEON Delivers AI Performance with BOXER-8654AI-KIT and Jetpack 6.0 Support

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

February 03, 2025

News

Image Credit: AAEON

Taipei, Taiwan. AAEON released its BOXER-8654AI-KIT, a development kit integrated with either an 8GB or 16GB NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX module. The kits’s module comes with an innovative carrier board highlighted with a full-function I/O including six USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an Out-of-Band (OOB) management box header, and four LAN ports with possible power boards for PoE capability.

The carrier board supports one physical HDMI Type-A port, two MIPI CSI connectors (each equipped with four lanes for two MIPI cameras to be installed per interface), two DB-9 ports, one offering an RS-232(RX/TX/GND)/422/485 signal, and a CANBus interface. An NVIDIA Jetson-compatible 40-pin header offers I2C, SPI, UART, and other serial interfaces.

For installing Wi-Fi and 5G modules, the BOXER-8654AI-KIT has M.2 E and B-key slots. The 5G module offers onboard SIM for cellular communication. The kit relies on an M.2 M-Key slot for high-performance NVMe SSD storage and a SATA slot.

Pre-Installed NVIDIA Jetpack 6.0 SDK::

  • CUDA
  • cuDNN
  • TensorRT
  • OpenCV
  • DeepStream
  • Vulkan
  • VPI

Also included is NVIDIA Nsight enabling developers to streamline the design of graphics, AI inference, and multimedia applications for users needing access to the latest Jetpack updates with verified software support.

For more information, visit aaeon.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

