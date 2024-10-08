Maximize Your Industrial Deployment with Wi-Fi 6

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Wi-Fi 6, also known as 802.11ax, is the latest evolution in wireless networking, built on the previous standard, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac). Officially released in 2019, Wi-Fi 6 introduces several key improvements to enhance performance, efficiency, and connectivity. Compared to previous Wi-Fi standards, Wi-Fi 6 can achieve speeds up to four times faster.

Industrial applications tend to fall into the “high-density” area, where Wi-Fi 6 can have a significant impact. With both Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) and MU-MIMO (multi-user, multiple input, multiple output) technology implemented, Wi-Fi 6 is particularly well-suited for high-density wireless access and high-capacity wireless services.

OFDMA divides channels into smaller sub-channels, allowing multiple devices to transmit simultaneously, reducing latency and congestion. For example, companies can increase the number of robots that connect to a single access point in a warehouse without degrading signals or requiring more bandwidth. And the MU-MIMO feature helps differentiate between overlapping networks, minimizing interference.

While Wi-Fi 5 offered MU-MIMO only for downloads, Wi-Fi 6 supports both uploads and downloads and up to eight spatial streams, simultaneously enhancing data throughput and transmission speeds for multiple users. For end users, this means faster and more reliable Internet connections, especially in environments with many devices, like public spaces, transportation systems, or automated factories.

Furthermore, Wi-Fi 6 operates in both the 2.4- and 5-GHz frequency bands, providing better coverage and reduced interference compared to previous standards. While all the new features are significant, it’s the higher level of performance that puts the technology squarely in place for industrial applications or the IIoT.

The Wireless Bar Is High For AGVs and AMRs

The new Wi-Fi standard offers several features that benefit those applications at the leading edge, needing higher densities, like automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and automated mobile robots (AMRs). Achieving real-time data transmission for navigation, coordination, and task execution requires robust wireless communications for optimal operation. OFDMA and MU-MIMO make Wi-Fi 6 a smart choice for networking and automation in these diverse environments.

Wi-Fi 6’s higher device density allows numerous AGVs and AMRs to operate simultaneously without experiencing network congestion. This is crucial in industrial environments where many devices need to communicate wirelessly at the same time. Wi-Fi 6 solutions that include enhanced security protocols, such as WPA3, can provide better protection for sensitive data transmitted between devices and the network.

MOXA Stands Above the Competition

One vendor that stands out when it comes to Wi-Fi 6 access points (APs) and client products is MOXA. The company’s products are tuned for such applications and take advantage of robust performance, reliability, and adaptability in potentially challenging environments. They incorporate the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, suiting them for handling the high data throughput demands of industrial automation, IoT, and real-time communications. While many of the Wi-Fi 6 products may look similar on the outside, MOXA does a great job on customer-specific designs, often resulting in the smallest and most rugged devices available.

The AWK-1160 Series, for example, is the smallest industrial Wi-Fi 6 product available, designed to save space and extend battery life with its lightweight build. Its compact form factor with DIN-rail or optional wall mounting lets it easily fit into industrial machines or control cabinets. The AWK-1165A/C’s built-in five-port unmanaged switch reduces installation complexity and the point of failure.

MOXA products are built to withstand harsh conditions, featuring rugged designs that can operate in extreme temperatures, humidity, and exposure to dust and vibration. AWK-1160 Series’ robust EMC and ESD offer excellent reliability for crucial and extreme environments, such as the AGVs and AMRs discussed above. They are also equipped with advanced cybersecurity features, including WPA3 encryption and Network Address Translation (NAT), ensuring data integrity and protection against cyber threats.

That feature list also includes the OFDMA and MU-MIMO technologies used to optimize bandwidth and reduce latency, allowing for more stable connections in environments with a high number of connected devices. This is crucial in industrial settings where reliable, low-latency communication is essential for operations.

Specifically, MOXA’s AWK-1161C and AWK-1165C Series clients support AP-agnostic Turbo Roaming for efficient and seamless data transmission. The AWK-1160 Series supports selectable 2.4- and 5-GHz bands and is backward compatible with existing 802.11a/b/g/n/ac deployments.

MOXA should be considered for all your wireless industrial needs, especially where the higher speeds offered by Wi-Fi 6 can provide a competitive advantage. The company boasts a wide product portfolio and has an experienced design team that operates globally. It serves as the leading provider of edge connectivity, industrial computing, and network infrastructure solutions to enable connectivity to the IIoT. Moreover, MOXA’s solutions offer seamless integration with existing network infrastructures and support for multiple communications protocols, enhancing their versatility. This suits them for a wide range of industrial applications, from factory automation to transportation systems, where reliable wireless connectivity is vital for efficient and safe operations.

