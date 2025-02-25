Embedded Computing Design

DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Embedded FPGAs with Achronix

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

By Vin D'Agostino

Founder & Principal

D'Agostino Industries Group, Inc.

February 25, 2025

DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Embedded FPGAs with Achronix

Theoretically, you can do whatever functions you require in hardware or software. The most efficient way to complete those functions is with the proper mix of hardware and software. The important question is how you determine what gets implemented in hardware versus what’s in software. 

What if you can do a quasi-hardware-software mix? That’s what is available through embedded FPGAs. 

To understand this technology far better than Vin or I can, we invited Steve Mensor, a Vice President at Achronix Semiconductor onto the DevTalk with Rich and Vin podcast to explain it in terms that we could understand.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

I seek to lead, enable, and empower teams to realize their true greatness. I have an extensive career in product development, hardware and software embedded systems design, matching technology to market needs, leading engineering and business teams, and solving manufacturing problems. These skills enable me to build great teams that can grow personally while driving impact.

More from Vin

Categories
Analog & Power - PCBs & Components
IoT
Image Credit: AMD
Delivering Leadership Product Innovation and Reliability for Embedded Customers

February 25, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Z-Wave Alliance Launches 2024B Specification

February 17, 2025

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Smiths Interconnect
The Road to embedded world: Smiths Interconnect’s Radiation-Resistant Optical Transceivers

February 26, 2025

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: axem
Axem Joins Techstars Accelerator to Fast-Track Development Solutions

February 25, 2025

MORE