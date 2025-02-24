Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: Explore BIWIN’s Rugged eMMC and High-Performance LPDDR5X

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

February 24, 2025

Image Credit: BIWIN

At this year’s Embedded World, BIWIN (Booth 1-140) will showcase its range of solutions and specifically highlight two standout products to that showcase BIWIN’s abilities in addressing various embedded storage markets.

eMMC for Industrial, Data-Intensive Applications

Designed for rugged industrial applications, BIWIN’s TGE208 and TGE218 eMMCs offer high reliability, endurance, and energy efficiency. Operating temperature ranges from -40°C to 85°C.

Offering sequential read speeds up to 320 MB/s and write speeds up to 230 MB/s, the eMMC is optimized for fast, efficient data transfers, effortlessly handling large files and supporting real-time processing. BIWIN’s advanced firmware optimization using pSLC (Pseudo SLC) technology further enhances its overall speed, reliability, and endurance.

BIWIN LPDDR5X: Compact, Powerful Storage for Embedded Applications

The BIWIN LPDDR5X is built for applications demanding rapid data transfer and high bandwidth, offering speeds up to 8533 Mbps. In parallel, the 496-ball LPDDR5X provides a high-performance, low-energy memory option designed for next-generation smart devices, especially in 5G, AI, and automotive settings.

With eight stacked dies, the 16 GB memory chip achieves a mere 0.71 mm thickness while ensuring excellent resistance to warping and three-point bending. Its built-in Dynamic Voltage and Frequency Scaling (DVFS) technology automatically adjusts power consumption in line with workload variations, leading to substantial energy savings. Paired with exceptional bandwidth and a well-balanced mix of performance, power efficiency, and size, the LPDDR5X is ideal for high-end mobile devices.

Explore the future of embedded, automotive, industrial, and enterprise storage solutions with BIWIN at Embedded World 2025.

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en

For more information, visit biwintechnology.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

