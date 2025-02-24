The Road to embedded world: Explore BIWIN’s Rugged eMMC and High-Performance LPDDR5X

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: BIWIN At this year’s Embedded World, BIWIN (Booth 1-140) will showcase its range of solutions and specifically highlight two standout products to that showcase BIWIN’s abilities in addressing various embedded storage markets.

eMMC for Industrial, Data-Intensive Applications

Designed for rugged industrial applications, BIWIN’s TGE208 and TGE218 eMMCs offer high reliability, endurance, and energy efficiency. Operating temperature ranges from -40°C to 85°C.

Offering sequential read speeds up to 320 MB/s and write speeds up to 230 MB/s, the eMMC is optimized for fast, efficient data transfers, effortlessly handling large files and supporting real-time processing. BIWIN’s advanced firmware optimization using pSLC (Pseudo SLC) technology further enhances its overall speed, reliability, and endurance.

BIWIN LPDDR5X: Compact, Powerful Storage for Embedded Applications

The BIWIN LPDDR5X is built for applications demanding rapid data transfer and high bandwidth, offering speeds up to 8533 Mbps. In parallel, the 496-ball LPDDR5X provides a high-performance, low-energy memory option designed for next-generation smart devices, especially in 5G, AI, and automotive settings.

With eight stacked dies, the 16 GB memory chip achieves a mere 0.71 mm thickness while ensuring excellent resistance to warping and three-point bending. Its built-in Dynamic Voltage and Frequency Scaling (DVFS) technology automatically adjusts power consumption in line with workload variations, leading to substantial energy savings. Paired with exceptional bandwidth and a well-balanced mix of performance, power efficiency, and size, the LPDDR5X is ideal for high-end mobile devices.

Explore the future of embedded, automotive, industrial, and enterprise storage solutions with BIWIN at Embedded World 2025.

For more information, visit biwintechnology.com.