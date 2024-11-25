Embedded Computing Design

Future-Ready MSI DC-MHS Servers with Dual and Single Intel Xeon 6 Processors for Intensive AI Applications

By Chad Cox

November 25, 2024

Image Credit: MSI

Atlanta, Georgia. MSI introduced its CG480-S5063 AI server based on the NVIDIA MGX architecture and DC-MHS server lineup powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors delivering scalable performance and flexibility leveraging dual Intel Xeon 6 processors and 8 FHFL dual width GPU slots, enabling the power of the NVIDIA H200 NVL GPUs. The CG480-S5063 supports 32 DDR5 DIMM slots and 20 PCIe 5.0 E1.S NVMe bays for managing data intensive applications. According to MSI, its Intel Xeon 6 processor-based DC-MHS servers and server motherboards deliver scalability and flexibility ideal for data center and HPC environments.

MSI DC-MHS servers are powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors with DDR5 DIMM slots and extensive PCIe 5.0 support delivering next generation compute density and modular scalability. The platforms are built on the OCP DC-MHS architecture optimized for front I/O design and DC-SCM2 server management modules with Aspeed AST2600 BMC support.

CD270-S3061-X2:

  • Intel Xeon 6 processor 
  • Up to 350W TDP 
  • 16 DDR5 DIMM slots per node
  • 6 PCIe 5.0 x4 U.2 NVMe bays per node

CX270-S5062:

  • Dual-socket Intel Xeon 6 processors 
  • Up to 350W TDP each
  • 32 DDR5 DIMM slots
  • Up to 24 PCIe 5.0 x4 U.2 NVMe bays 
  • Dual GPU

CX271-S3066:

  • Single Intel Xeon 6 processor
  • Up to 350W TDP
  • Up to 24 PCIe 5.0 x4 U.2 NVMe bays
  • 16 DDR5 DIMM slots

DC-MHS Server Motherboards:

The MSI DC-MHS family embraces full-width M-FLW and density-optimized M-DNO (Type-4, Type-2) motherboards powered by the Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores and E-cores.

D3071 M-DNO Type-2 HPM:

  • Single Intel Xeon 6 processor, up to 500W TDP, and 12 DDR5 DIMM slots

D5062 M-FLW HPM:

  • Dual Intel Xeon 6 processors, up to 350W TDP, and 32 DDR5 DIMM slots

D3066 M-DNO Type-4 HPM:

  • Single Intel Xeon 6 processor, up to 350W TDP, and 16 DDR5 DIMM slots

D3061 M-DNO Type-2 HPM:

  • Single Intel Xeon 6 processor, up to 350W TDP, and 12 DDR5 DIMM slots

MGT1 DC-SCM2 Module:

  • Compliant with OCP DC-SCM v2.0 standards, enables cross-platform usage

According to Danny Hsu, General Manager of MSI’s Enterprise Platform Solutions, “MSI’s latest innovations mark a significant leap in computational power and efficiency, enabling organizations to maximize performance, adapt seamlessly to evolving needs, and drive efficiency, building a robust foundation for future growth in high-performance computing.”

For more information, visit msi.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

