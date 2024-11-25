Future-Ready MSI DC-MHS Servers with Dual and Single Intel Xeon 6 Processors for Intensive AI Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: MSI

Atlanta, Georgia. MSI introduced its CG480-S5063 AI server based on the NVIDIA MGX architecture and DC-MHS server lineup powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors delivering scalable performance and flexibility leveraging dual Intel Xeon 6 processors and 8 FHFL dual width GPU slots, enabling the power of the NVIDIA H200 NVL GPUs. The CG480-S5063 supports 32 DDR5 DIMM slots and 20 PCIe 5.0 E1.S NVMe bays for managing data intensive applications. According to MSI, its Intel Xeon 6 processor-based DC-MHS servers and server motherboards deliver scalability and flexibility ideal for data center and HPC environments.

MSI DC-MHS servers are powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors with DDR5 DIMM slots and extensive PCIe 5.0 support delivering next generation compute density and modular scalability. The platforms are built on the OCP DC-MHS architecture optimized for front I/O design and DC-SCM2 server management modules with Aspeed AST2600 BMC support.

CD270-S3061-X2:

Intel Xeon 6 processor

Up to 350W TDP

16 DDR5 DIMM slots per node

6 PCIe 5.0 x4 U.2 NVMe bays per node

CX270-S5062:

Dual-socket Intel Xeon 6 processors

Up to 350W TDP each

32 DDR5 DIMM slots

Up to 24 PCIe 5.0 x4 U.2 NVMe bays

Dual GPU

CX271-S3066:

Single Intel Xeon 6 processor

Up to 350W TDP

Up to 24 PCIe 5.0 x4 U.2 NVMe bays

16 DDR5 DIMM slots

DC-MHS Server Motherboards:

The MSI DC-MHS family embraces full-width M-FLW and density-optimized M-DNO (Type-4, Type-2) motherboards powered by the Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores and E-cores.

D3071 M-DNO Type-2 HPM:

Single Intel Xeon 6 processor, up to 500W TDP, and 12 DDR5 DIMM slots

D5062 M-FLW HPM:

Dual Intel Xeon 6 processors, up to 350W TDP, and 32 DDR5 DIMM slots

D3066 M-DNO Type-4 HPM:

Single Intel Xeon 6 processor, up to 350W TDP, and 16 DDR5 DIMM slots

D3061 M-DNO Type-2 HPM:

Single Intel Xeon 6 processor, up to 350W TDP, and 12 DDR5 DIMM slots

MGT1 DC-SCM2 Module:

Compliant with OCP DC-SCM v2.0 standards, enables cross-platform usage

According to Danny Hsu, General Manager of MSI’s Enterprise Platform Solutions, “MSI’s latest innovations mark a significant leap in computational power and efficiency, enabling organizations to maximize performance, adapt seamlessly to evolving needs, and drive efficiency, building a robust foundation for future growth in high-performance computing.” For more information, visit msi.com.