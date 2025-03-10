The Road to embedded world: Intel and OnLogic’s Vision for the Future of Edge AI

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Blog

Image Credit: OnLogic Intel and OnLogic’s collaborations will be presented in Hall 3, Booth 343 at this year’s embedded world. The partnership’s goal is to promote the future of edge computing with Intel providing processors, while OnLogic designs rugged and reliable industrial hardware.

Key Partnership Aspects:

Advanced Processing: Utilizing Intel Core, Xeon, and Atom processors for high-performance edge computing, along with Intel GPUs and other tools.

Rugged Hardware: OnLogic's systems withstand harsh environments, ideal for industrial deployments.

Industrial Focus: Designed with industrial-grade components and connectivity for applications like automation and machine vision.

Long Lifecycles: Extended support for long-term industrial deployments.

Customization: Flexible system configurations tailored to specific customer needs.

The solutions are ideal for manufacturing, transportation, retail, healthcare, energy, and enabling real-time insights. Intel and OnLogic's ongoing collaboration drives edge computing innovation, equipping industry with AI and IoT capabilities.

