The Road to embedded world: Intel and OnLogic’s Vision for the Future of Edge AI
March 10, 2025
Blog
Key Partnership Aspects:
- Advanced Processing: Utilizing Intel Core, Xeon, and Atom processors for high-performance edge computing, along with Intel GPUs and other tools.
- Rugged Hardware: OnLogic's systems withstand harsh environments, ideal for industrial deployments.
- Industrial Focus: Designed with industrial-grade components and connectivity for applications like automation and machine vision.
- Long Lifecycles: Extended support for long-term industrial deployments.
- Customization: Flexible system configurations tailored to specific customer needs.
The solutions are ideal for manufacturing, transportation, retail, healthcare, energy, and enabling real-time insights. Intel and OnLogic's ongoing collaboration drives edge computing innovation, equipping industry with AI and IoT capabilities.
To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en
For more information, visit https://builders-demo.onsumaye.com/ecosystem-engagement/marketing/events/embedded-world-2025