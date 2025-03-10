embedded world 2025 Best-in-Show: Honorable Mention
March 10, 2025
Story
All entries are judged using a 15-point rubric, that assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Judging is managed by the ECD Content Team.
AI & Machine Learning:
- Axelera AI: Metis AIPU
- NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.: The NEXCOM AIGE 100 Edge AI Computer
- MICROCHIP Technology India Pvt Ltd: PolarFire® Ethernet Sensor Bridge
- DENPAFLUX: DENPAFLUX
- Supermicro: SYS-322GA Enterprise Edge AI Platform
Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals
- AMobile Solutions Corp.: Ruby 10
- VersaLogic Corporation: Sabertooth AI
- OnLogic: OnLogic Axial AX300 Edge Server
- ADLINK Technology: Industrial Open Frame Panel PC (SP2-MTL series)
- Darveen Co., Ltd.: RTC-I116｜11.6" Windows Rugged Tablet with Intel® Core™ i Processor
- Microchip Technology Inc.: PIC64GX MPU Curiosity Kit
- IBASE Technology Inc.: IXPC-W215 Two-in-one Single-Cable Interactive Display System
- AAEON Technology (Europe) B.V.: UP Xtreme ARL
- lowRISC CIC: Sonata
- Techvision Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd: Service Robot Control Terminal - HMI Solution
Dev Tools, Software & OS
- Analog Devices: CodeFusion Studio - System Planner
- TARA Systems: Embedded Wizard 14
- Wind River: eLxr Pro
- Aurora Labs: LOCI- Line of Code Intelligence
IoT & Connectivity
- Northern.tech: Mender
Memory & Storage
- Innodisk Corporation: CXL Memory Module
- Exascend: PE4 Series 8TB M.2 2280 with Power-Loss Protection
- BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd.: BIWIN TCB508 BGA SSD
- BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd.: BIWIN eMMC TGE Series
- BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd.: LPDDR5X 496ball BWMYAX64F9B-128G
- BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd.: BIWIN Mini SSD PCIe Gen4
- ATP Electronics Taiwan Inc.: Industrial Enterprise PCIe® Gen4 NVMe SSDs
- Apacer Technology B.V.: DDR5-6400 CUDIMM and CSODIMM memory modules
- Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co., Ltd.: FORESEE Automotive UFS 3.1
- Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co., Ltd.: FORESEE Industrial K99M8/K99M8-P PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 SSD
Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP
- Ambiq: Apollo330 Plus SoC series
- Microchip Technology Incorporated: dsPIC33A Digital Signal Controllers (DSCs)
- Efficient Computer: E1 Processor
- Synaptics: SR Series MCUs of Astra AI Native Platform