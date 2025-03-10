Embedded Computing Design

embedded world 2025 Best-in-Show: Honorable Mention

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

March 10, 2025

Story

embedded world 2025 Best-in-Show: Honorable Mention

All entries are judged using a 15-point rubric, that assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Judging is managed by the ECD Content Team.

AI & Machine Learning:

Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals

Dev Tools, Software & OS

IoT & Connectivity

Memory & Storage

Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP

Subscribe

More from Embedded Computing

Categories
Uncategorized
Topic Tags
Consumer
Image Credit: Infineon
Overcome smart door lock design challenges using the latest Wi-Fi Standards

February 4, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: The Evolution of a Wireless Standard, LoRa Alliance

February 5, 2025

MORE
Security
TrustInSoft and Ferrous Systems Partner on Rust Security

February 27, 2025

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: QNX
The Road to embedded world: QNX Highlights Mission-Critical Software Solutions and Cloud Efficiency

March 11, 2025

MORE