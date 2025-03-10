embedded world 2025 Best-in-Show: Winners
March 10, 2025
All entries are judged using a 15-point rubric, that assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Judging is managed by the ECD Content Team.
AI & Machine Learning
- ARBOR Technology: FPC-5211
- VECOW CO., LTD.: ECX-4000 Series Rugged AI Computing System
- IBASE Technology Inc.: MPT-3100V In-Vehicle Edge AI Gateway Computer
Analog, Power, & Related Components
Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals
- ADLINK Technology: Compact Industrial Box PC (EMP-520 series)
- ADATA Industrial: IU2P41BP + A+ IntelliManager
- Novakon Co., Ltd.: Novakon NPP-156P02-Visualization and IIoT Solutions
Dev Tools, Software & OS
- TrustInSoft: TrustInSoft Analyzer
- Analog Devices: CodeFusion Studio - AI Fusion
- TenXer Labs: LiveBench
IoT & Connectivity
- Silicon Labs: MG26
- Wirepas: Wirepas Mesh
- AWS: AWS IoT Greengrass nucleus lite
Memory & Storage
- BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd.: ePOP4X 144ball BWCK1FEI02-64G
- Innodisk Corporation: E3.L 5QS-P SSD
- ATP Electronics Taiwan Inc.: ATP 7.2 mm e.MMC
- Exascend: PE4 Series 16TB M.2 2280
MEMS & Sensors
- Innodisk Corporation: MIPI over Type-C 8MP Fixed Focus Camera Module (EV8C-OOM1-RHCF-21)
Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP
- Lattice Semiconductor: Lattice Nexus™ 2 FPGA Platform
- Infineon Technologies: PSOC™ 4000T Multi-Sense microcontroller
- Alif Semiconductor: Balletto B1 Series
- AMD: Next Gen AMD EPYC Embedded Processor
Security
- Swissbit & aicas: Secure ML Model Deployment for AI Systems
- Thistle Technologies: Thistle Security Platform
- Tropic Square: TROPIC01 – An Open Architecture Secure Element
Wireless
- Barrot Technology Co., Ltd.: Digital Cockpit Wireless Turnkey Solution
- Enclustra: Enclustra Andromeda XRU50 RFSoC