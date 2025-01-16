2025: Automotive Tech Predictions, CES Highlights, and Programming for High-Integrity Systems

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Bruce Franklin, Senior Director of Automotive at Micron, joins us to share his 2025 predictions for the automotive industry. He dives into the role of embedded memory and storage in robotaxis, key considerations for manufacturers, and how these advancements will shape the future of self-driving cars and next-generation architectures.

Later, Rich sits down with Quentin Ochem, Chief Product and Revenue Officer at AdaCore, to explore a critical question: When designing high-integrity systems like those used in automotive applications, what is the programming language of choice?

But first, Rich and Ken are back from CES 2025 and kick things off by recapping their experience, highlighting the top technology trends from the industry's leading companies