Next-Gen IoT Gets a Boost with Synaptics’ Wi-Fi 7 SoCs Featuring AI and Multi-Link Support

Synaptics introduced its innovative Wi-Fi 7 system-on-chips (SoCs) that focus on expedited data rates and ultra-low latency for IoT applications. The Wi-Fi SoC lineup includes the SYN4390 and SYN4384 delivering a 320 MHz channel bandwidth and peak wireless throughput of 5.8 Gbps.

To prevent device congestion and guarantee continuous connectivity through various IoT endpoints, Synaptics employs multi-link operation (MLO) across 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz. With 4K QAM modulation, this grouping allows up to 20% higher data rates than previous generation standards.

Features:

Included AI-native compute capabilities are managed by on-chip intelligence with Astra integration, promoting local inference without offloading to the cloud, therefore reducing latency and upholding data privacy at the edge

Target wake time (TWT) enables devices to schedule wakeups with the access point for improved power run time and battery life.

Combined support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and 802.15.4 radio for Zigbee and Thread networking simplifies design decreasing the necessity for multiple wireless chips.

For inference mitigation, intelligent channel selection and spectrum management lessens signal interruptions and ensures consistent operation.

The solution operates concurrent communication across Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thread/Zigbee, reducing crosstalk and enhancing multi-protocol efficacy.

For data protection, security-forward architecture with WPA3 and on-chip encryption is included with hardware-level encryption to safeguard data in transit and at rest.

Synaptics sees Wi-Fi 7 as a critical step forward to meeting sector demands. “Growing adoption of Wi-Fi 7 in wireless networking infrastructure has created an opportunity to address a massive and diverse array of Wi-Fi-enabled IoT end-user devices by extending our Veros portfolio,” commented Venkat Kodavati, SVP and GM of Synaptics.



