Next-Gen IoT Gets a Boost with Synaptics’ Wi-Fi 7 SoCs Featuring AI and Multi-Link Support
July 24, 2025
News
Synaptics introduced its innovative Wi-Fi 7 system-on-chips (SoCs) that focus on expedited data rates and ultra-low latency for IoT applications. The Wi-Fi SoC lineup includes the SYN4390 and SYN4384 delivering a 320 MHz channel bandwidth and peak wireless throughput of 5.8 Gbps.
To prevent device congestion and guarantee continuous connectivity through various IoT endpoints, Synaptics employs multi-link operation (MLO) across 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz. With 4K QAM modulation, this grouping allows up to 20% higher data rates than previous generation standards.
Features:
- Included AI-native compute capabilities are managed by on-chip intelligence with Astra integration, promoting local inference without offloading to the cloud, therefore reducing latency and upholding data privacy at the edge
- Target wake time (TWT) enables devices to schedule wakeups with the access point for improved power run time and battery life.
- Combined support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and 802.15.4 radio for Zigbee and Thread networking simplifies design decreasing the necessity for multiple wireless chips.
- For inference mitigation, intelligent channel selection and spectrum management lessens signal interruptions and ensures consistent operation.
- The solution operates concurrent communication across Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thread/Zigbee, reducing crosstalk and enhancing multi-protocol efficacy.
- For data protection, security-forward architecture with WPA3 and on-chip encryption is included with hardware-level encryption to safeguard data in transit and at rest.
Synaptics sees Wi-Fi 7 as a critical step forward to meeting sector demands. “Growing adoption of Wi-Fi 7 in wireless networking infrastructure has created an opportunity to address a massive and diverse array of Wi-Fi-enabled IoT end-user devices by extending our Veros portfolio,” commented Venkat Kodavati, SVP and GM of Synaptics.
For more information, visit synaptics.com.