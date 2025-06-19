XSemitron NAND and NOR Flash Now Available Through MEMPHIS Electronic Global Channels

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: MEMPHIS Electronic MEMPHIS Electronic announced it has extended its portfolio by adding XSemitron Technology, a manufacturer of highly efficient NAND flash and NOR flash memory components. The new partnership will reinforce MEMPHIS Electronic extensive lineup of memory innovations.

"Adding XSemitron Technology to our linecard underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive and flexible memory solutions to our global customer base," said Marco Mezger, Global President at MEMPHIS Electronic. "XSemitron’s products' high reliability and performance align with MEMPHIS's standards, making them a valuable partner in delivering quality solutions to the market.”



XSemitron delivers code-type Flash memory products, including SPI NOR and SPI NAND Flash, with capacities ranging from 2 Mbit to 8 Gbit. The rapid read speeds, high erase and write endurance, and consistency, make the devices ideal for AIoT, consumer, industrial, medical, and automotive applications.



XSemitron's low-cost flash memory devices will be made available to all MEMPHIS customers globally, further enhancing MEMPHIS’s capability to distribute customized, high-quality memory configurations across various markets.

MEMPHIS now delivers XSemitron memory products, as well as its personalized technical guidance and lifecycle support, for seamless integration in industries such as industrial automation, telecommunications, and more.



“Partnering with MEMPHIS, we can leverage MEMPHIS's market knowledge, distribution channels, and customer base to expand our market reach,” said Andy Lo, Vice President at XSemitron Technology. “What’s more, MEMPHIS's expertise in product marketing and customer support aligns with XSemitron's goals of providing high-quality semiconductor solutions to a broader audience.”

For more information visit: memphis.de/en and xsemitron.com.

