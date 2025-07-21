AAEON Powers AI Inspection and Robotics with Rugged NanoCOM-MTU COM Express Module

AAEON released the NanoCOM-MTU, a COM Express Type 10 CPU Module leveraging either the Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H or Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 125H, both 28W. The NanoCOM-MTU offers up to 16 cores and 22 threads in an 84mm x 55mm form factor.

Default memory and storage delivers 16GB of LPDDR5(X) and 128GB of NVMe with the option to expand to 32GB of LPDDR5(X) and 256GB of NVMe. It also offers two SATA drives, while additional expansion is available via four PCIe 4.0 slots.

The graphics package includes Intel Arc graphics support for dual display outputs via both DDI and eDP outputs with resolutions of up to 3840 x 2160 at 60Hz making it ideal for smart healthcare imaging, AI-assisted industrial inspection, and robotics applications.

I/Os include a LAN port for Intel Ethernet Controller I226-IT at 2.5GbE, multiple USB ports (eight USB 2.0 and two USB 3.2 Gen 2), and two MIPI CSI interfaces. For communication, the module consists of two 2-Wire UART, an 8-bit GPIO, SMBus, and I2C.

Operating temperature range is -20°C to 70°C and supports operational stability in the form of a 9V to 19V input range for both ATX and AT power supplies. OS options include Windows 11 (64-bit) and Linux Ubuntu 24.04.1 with Kernel 6.8.

For more information, visit aaeon.com.