GlobalFoundries to Acquire MIPS, Targeting Flexible RISC-V Solutions for Diverse Markets

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: MIPS GlobalFoundries (GF) announced it has come to an agreement to acquire MIPS, expanding GF’s portfolio of customizable IP offerings enabling it to expand its process technologies with IP and software facilities.

“Becoming part of GlobalFoundries marks the start of a bold new chapter for MIPS,” said Sameer Wasson, CEO of MIPS. “GF’s proven track record in delivering differentiated technologies through a secure, global manufacturing footprint will enhance our ability to accelerate innovation and scale our solutions—unlocking new opportunities in the Physical AI space and driving even greater value for our customers.”

The deal is awaiting traditional closing terms, including necessary regulatory approvals, and is estimated to be finished in the last half of 2025. According to the press release, MIPS will remain a separate business within GF and will continue to serve its customers

Niels Anderskouv, President and Chief Operating Officer at GlobalFoundries commented, “Through this acquisition, we will expand our capabilities to offer customers more flexible, RISC-V-based open platform solutions, paired with our differentiated process technologies and world-class manufacturing to help them build world-class products. This acquisition will be a powerful step forward to push the boundaries of efficiency and performance across a broad range of applications in automotive, industrial and datacenter infrastructure.”

