STMicroelectronics to Acquire NXP MEMS Sensors Business, Enhancing Safety and Industrial Application Offerings

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 25, 2025

News

Image Credit: STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics has plans to acquire NXP Semiconductors’ MEMS sensors business which is primarily focused on automotive safety and industrial applications. The portfolio consists of automotive safety sensors, both passive (airbags) and active (vehicle dynamics), as well as monitoring sensors such as TPMS, engine management, convenience, and security. For industrial applications, the portfolio includes pressure sensors and accelerometers.

This planned acquisition will reinforce ST’s MEMS technology, R&D capabilities and roadmap with state-of-the-art automotive safety products, proprietary technology, and a high-caliber team of researchers.

According to the press release, STMicroelectronics and NXP have entered into a definitive transaction arrangement for a purchase price of up to US$950 million in cash, including US$900 million upfront and US$50 million subject to the achievement of technical milestones. It is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026

Marco Cassis, President, Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors Group of STMicroelectronics commented, “Together with ST’s existing MEMS portfolio, these highly complementary technologies and customer relationships, focused on automotive safety and industrial technologies, will strengthen our position in sensors across key segments in automotive, industrial and consumer applications. By leveraging our IDM model, with technology R&D, product design and advanced manufacturing, we will better serve all our customers worldwide.”

For more information, visit st.com/content/st_com/en.html.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

