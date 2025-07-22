Shelly Announces Portfolio of Shelly Wave Devices with Z-Wave Long Range

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Shelly Group announced it is now shipping its portfolio of Shelly Wave devices with Z-Wave Long Range (ZWLR). The expanded lineup is designed to deliver improved range, support for thousands of devices on a single hub, and sub-GHz reliability while maintaining simplicity and functionality.

The new ZWLR versions are designed to overcome challenges that can compromise smart home systems such as thick walls, long distances, or dense building materials that can steal signal strength. ZWLR offers up to 1.5-mile range in ideal conditions and supports up to 4000 devices in one network. It’s also backward-compatible with existing Z-Wave devices.

Shelly now supports every major smart home connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi for high-speed cloud-based automation, Bluetooth for ultra-local tasks such as presence sensing, Zigbee and Matter for broader interoperability, and now ZWLR to take advantage of extended range, low power consumption, and reliable performance across large properties.

ZWLR’s boosted range enables connectivity up to 1.5 miles away in ideal conditions on a low-traffic frequency, delivering superior performance for lighting, relays, sensors, and other devices, without repeaters, trenching, or extra cabling required.

ZWLR is also designed to streamline network efficiency by routing commands directly from hub-to-device via a star network topology without touching the home router. This is meant to preserve Wi-Fi bandwidth for streaming and gaming while letting a single Z-Wave gateway manage thousands of ZWLR modules as needs grow. That extra capacity is ideal for large residences, multi-unit properties, agricultural applications, outdoor control, and light-commercial retrofits where conventional hubs quickly reach capacity limits.

Nine ZWLR devices are now shipping: Shelly Wave Plug, Shelly Wave 1, Shelly Wave 1PM, Shelly Wave 2PM, Shelly Wave 1 Mini, Shelly Wave 1PM Mini, Shelly Wave PM Mini, Shelly Wave H&T, and Shelly Wave Motion.

Additional ZWLR devices, including Shelly Wave i4, Shelly Wave i4 DC, Shelly Wave Pro 1, Shelly Wave Pro 1PM, Shelly Wave Pro 2, Shelly Wave Pro 2PM, Shelly Wave Pro 3, and Shelly Wave Pro Shutter are expected to become available later this year.

Pair any of these with a ZWLR-capable controller—such as Home Assistant (2025.5+ with an 800-series USB stick), Hubitat Elevation C-8 / C-8 Pro, or HomeSeer HomeTroller G8—to unlock long-range operation.

All products are available from the Shelly USA web store (us.shelly.com) and through authorized distributors across North America.

For more information, visit: z-wavealliance.org/shelly-breaks-barriers-with-z-wave-long-range-whole-property-smart-control-now-shipping/