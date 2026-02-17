Embedded Computing Design

DevTalk with Rich and Vin: The Vital Connection Between Industry and Academia

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

By Vin D'Agostino

Founder & Principal

D'Agostino Industries Group, Inc.

February 17, 2026

Podcast

DevTalk with Rich and Vin: The Vital Connection Between Industry and Academia

Does the academic world do a good job at getting its students ready to work in the real world? Is it even possible to do that now, given the pace AI is forcing industry to move at, and knowing that academia doesn’t typically move that quickly?

This is the tip of the iceberg from the discussion that Vin and I had on our latest DevTalk podcast with John Janowiak, the Executive Director of ECEDHA (the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department Heads Association). We look at who is doing a good job at addressing the issues and why, both domestically and globally.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

I seek to lead, enable, and empower teams to realize their true greatness. I have an extensive career in product development, hardware and software embedded systems design, matching technology to market needs, leading engineering and business teams, and solving manufacturing problems. These skills enable me to build great teams that can grow personally while driving impact.

More from Vin

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
Automotive
From Design to Verification: Best Practices for Automotive Functional Safety Certification

February 5, 2026

MORE
Consumer
Tear Down: Google Pixel Watch 4

February 3, 2026

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Vecow
Energy Management Is Harnessed Thanks To iAMT On the Right Embedded Computing Platform

February 17, 2026

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
Image Credit: Accenture
Accenture to Purchase 65% of DLB, Boosting AI Data Center Engineering and Consulting

December 17, 2025

MORE