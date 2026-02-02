TouchNetix’s AX24A Touch and Force Controller Targets Automotive, Industrial, and Gaming Interfaces

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: TouchNetix TouchNetix introduced the AX24A, further expanding its aXiom portfolio. The AX24A is a touch and force sensing controller designed for industrial, automotive, and entertainment use cases supporting button features as well as force sensing behind conductive surfaces. It delivers innovative sensing abilities in an efficient 40-pin QFN package supporting flexibility and performance. Enabled is up to 22 touch/force buttons, supporting designers in creating native and touch solutions.

Features:

Dual Sensing: Supports combined touch and force sensing for enhanced interaction

Integrated Feedback Options: Enables haptic and LED feedback for richer user experiences

Pilot ID Support: Brings user differentiation and safety features to interfaces

Versatile Configurations: Touch buttons requiring force activation Force-only buttons behind metal panels

Advanced Control Logic: Configure individual buttons or link them logically for functions like guard channels or one-hot groups

Flexible Feedback Triggers: Activate haptic or LED responses via macro-driven I²C or GPIO sequences

The AX24A lessens accidental activation, or false touches, by utilizing aXiom's patented force sensing technology to permit combined touch/force encounters that need a precise force to trigger activation. The solution removes the need for mechanical buttons reducing wear and tear, extends button lifespan and reliability, provides instant haptic feedback with no delay, and expands design potential.

Design Potential:

Advanced Surfaces: Force-only buttons can be executed behind conductive materials like metal

Water Tolerance: Force-only buttons are unaffected by water or fluids

Joystick Applications: Designs employing force sensing provides a longer lifespan when compared to traditional mechanical switches or variable resistors

High Precision: Detects micron-level changes in applied force from 20g to 20kg with a linear response profile

The AX24A is ideal for automotive dashboards and controls, industrial machinery interfaces, medical equipment panels, consumer appliances, and gaming controls.

For more information, visit touchnetix.com/news/touchnetix-launches-ax24a-for-touch-and-force-button-applications/.