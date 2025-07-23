ASA Alliance Welcomes Mixel’s Groundbreaking ASA-ML v2.1 SerDes IP Offering

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Mixel

San Jose, California. Mixel, Inc. announced today that it is the first true silicon IP provider to support Automotive SerDes Alliance Motion Link (ASA-ML) SerDes IP compliant with the ASA Motion Link v2.1 specification. The Mixel ASA-ML PHY IP enables version 2.1 of the Automotive SerDes Alliance Motion Link specification with transmitting (TX) and receiving (RX) downstream speeds of up to 8.0Gbps/lane with NRZ signaling (Speed Grade 3).

“Silicon IP providers are instrumental in driving the growth of the ASA ecosystem. They empower third-party silicon vendors to bring innovative ASA-ML products to market without the need to invest in transceiver development,” said Christoph Arndt, Chair of the Automotive SerDes Alliance.

The Mixel PHY delivers wide-ranging equalization features for managing different channels, environmental conditions, and data rates. Additionally, it implements comprehensive DFT testability features for mass production and system test for link strength.

ASA Alliance is a non-profit comprising of automotive industry and technology providers collaborating to deliver the specifications and infrastructure needed for automotive applications.

“The expertise from Mixel is a welcome addition to the Automotive SerDes Alliance,” added Dr. Kirsten Matheus, Chair of ASA Technical Committees A and B. “Their decision to offer ASA-ML SerDes IP demonstrates the growing momentum behind ASA-ML and marks an important step toward realizing ASA’s mission of standardized, interoperable in-vehicle connectivity.”

